Newcastle United cult hero reveals staggering Saudi Arabia earnings in rare admission

Modern footballers keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to their personal lives, and most certainly don't tend to disclose how much they earn.

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, however, isn't your average footballer, though.

While footballers' wages are a constant topic of debate, leaked figures are routinely downplayed, and players almost never volunteer information on the exact sums to the general public.

Allan Saint-Maximin reveals eye-watering Saudi salary

Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates scoring at St James' Park

In a candid social media post, the French forward revealed that he has pocketed an astonishing €45 million (£37.5m) net over three years in Saudi Arabia.

The admission arrived as Saint-Maximin sought to explain why he rejected an alleged €26m (£21.7m) takeover bid to buy out his custom-designed board game project.

Allan Saint-Maximin in Mexico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing his followers, the 29-year-old explained that he turned down the buyout offer because he prefers investment in the enterprise instead of surrendering control. He says he is determined to use the venture to create jobs and host prize-giving tournaments for underprivileged communities.

"Rest assured, I've already earned 45 million net in three years in Saudi Arabia, so it's not a 26 million offer that will shake me," Saint-Maximin wrote. "A billion, maybe we will discuss it, but we are still far from it! 26 million is a good deal. But changing people's lives is priceless."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saint-Maximin remains one of the more beloved cult figures on Tyneside in recent memory. Signed from Nice in 2019, the winger was often the solitary bright spark during the bleak final years of Mike Ashley's ownership and Steve Bruce’s pragmatic managerial tenure.

With trademark designer headbands, electric dribbling, and social media rapport with supporters, Saint-Maximin often carried the attack and offered fans a semblance of escapism before the club's transformative 2021 takeover.

Saint-Maximin was sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for around £23m in 2023, a deal that prompted scrutiny from rival Premier League clubs given that both Newcastle and Al-Ahli share majority ownership under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Allan Saint-Maximin became renowned for wearing a Gucci headband before arriving in English football

After spending his debut campaign in Jeddah alongside Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino, the Frenchman went on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, linking up with Jose Mourinho.

Saint-Maximin then joined Mexican side Club America in 2025 but did not settle and returned to Europe, turning out for Racing Club de Lens for a time. Before long, though, he was on the move once more, joining MLS outfit Charlotte FC for whom he currently plays.

His board game enterprise, Helios, which he claims he spent years designing and testing, has already seen him hand out five-figure sums in prize money to amateur players.