Is Ezri Konsa injured this weekend? Arsenal injury update

Ezri Konsa has been a hit at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about Ezri Konsa's availability this weekend.

The defender was taken off in Arsenal's 2-1 win away at Slavia Prague in the Champions League this week, as the Gunners made hard work of the second half, after cruising into a two-goal lead.

With William Saliba now available once more, Arteta has confirmed Konsa's status ahead of action this Saturday.

Arsenal have Ezri Konsa available for the weekend

Arteta has been speaking about Konsa's availability (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about Konsa's injury, Arteta replied that the England international is, in fact, “fine”.

“He was feeling much better today,” the Basque boss said, adding, “We took him out as a precaution but yesterday and today he is feeling good.”

Arsenal were pressed into signing the defender in the summer, after Saliba suffered a back injury at the World Cup, in the semi-finals with his native France.

Cristhian Mosquera filled in – starting for the first three matches of the season, including a Community Shield win in Cardiff over FA Cup winners, Manchester City – before Konsa made his debut against former employers Aston Villa off the bench in the second match of the Premier League campaign.

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The 29-year-old has started virtually every match since, with Mosquera picking up an injury at Villa Park that evening.

Konsa, too, gave Arsenal an injury scare during the last international break, with England boss Thomas Tuchel having to manage his fitness across the Three Lions' Nations League fixtures.

The work-load on both centre-backs will surely be lessened now, however, given that Saliba is back and available for Arteta.

William Saliba is available once more (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman was an unused substitute during the Champions League win in Prague, with his minutes likely to be managed accordingly in the coming weeks.

Konsa is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Hull City this weekend when Premier League action resumes.