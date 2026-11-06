Is Ezri Konsa injured this weekend? Arsenal injury update
Arsenal star Ezri Konsa was taken off in the win against Slavia Prague
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about Ezri Konsa's availability this weekend.
The defender was taken off in Arsenal's 2-1 win away at Slavia Prague in the Champions League this week, as the Gunners made hard work of the second half, after cruising into a two-goal lead.
With William Saliba now available once more, Arteta has confirmed Konsa's status ahead of action this Saturday.
Arsenal have Ezri Konsa available for the weekend
When asked about Konsa's injury, Arteta replied that the England international is, in fact, “fine”.
“He was feeling much better today,” the Basque boss said, adding, “We took him out as a precaution but yesterday and today he is feeling good.”
Arsenal were pressed into signing the defender in the summer, after Saliba suffered a back injury at the World Cup, in the semi-finals with his native France.
Cristhian Mosquera filled in – starting for the first three matches of the season, including a Community Shield win in Cardiff over FA Cup winners, Manchester City – before Konsa made his debut against former employers Aston Villa off the bench in the second match of the Premier League campaign.
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The 29-year-old has started virtually every match since, with Mosquera picking up an injury at Villa Park that evening.
Konsa, too, gave Arsenal an injury scare during the last international break, with England boss Thomas Tuchel having to manage his fitness across the Three Lions' Nations League fixtures.
The work-load on both centre-backs will surely be lessened now, however, given that Saliba is back and available for Arteta.
The Frenchman was an unused substitute during the Champions League win in Prague, with his minutes likely to be managed accordingly in the coming weeks.
Konsa is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Hull City this weekend when Premier League action resumes.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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