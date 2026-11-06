The engine doesn’t run like it used to, but there’s still plenty of gas in Virgil van Dijk’s tank

Liverpool slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, marking the first time in seven months that the Reds have suffered back-to-back losses. While youngsters Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha impressed, club legends Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were uncharacteristically off the boil.

Some supporters have suggested Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola should switch to a back three to reduce the amount of ground that Van Dijk, now 35, has to cover. Others, meanwhile, have gone as far as to call for him to be dropped altogether. But what does the data tell us, and is this the beginning of the end for Van Dijk at Anfield?

The Dutchman endured a less-than-ideal start under Iraola, failing to step out and halt a Newcastle counter-attack as William Osula slipped Anthony Elanga through for the opening goal inside five minutes of their 2-2 draw on the opening weekend.

Slowly but surely, Van Dijk is adjusting to Iraola’s tactics

Even at 35, Virgil van Dijk still serves as Liverpool's defensive linchpin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the centre-backs Iraola previously coached at Bournemouth, Van Dijk is approaching the twilight of his career. He no longer possesses the acceleration to match Europe's quickest forwards stride for stride, making the transition to a high-pressing system that regularly leaves defenders 40-50 yards from goal particularly challenging.

"I think it's a different era," Van Dijk stated after last month's fixture against Chelsea. "You have to find the right balance because I feel that we can still play through the press but also go direct. You have to try to create this chaos, second balls, battles, and that's what we are still learning. You have to be able to adapt: the manager can put the plan out, but we, as players, have the responsibility to execute and win the game."

Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest defenders in Liverpool history (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are signs, though, that Van Dijk is gradually getting to grips with Iraola's demands. According to Gradient Sports, a football analysis company, his average overall grade rose from 74.6 across the opening four weeks to 79.9 over the next five. His duel grade has improved from 75.0 to 80.7, whilst his clearance grade has climbed from 73.0 to 83.7.

Gradient's grading system attributes a 0-100 score based on how well a player execution their actions on the pitch.

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Rather than relying on his recovery pace to defend vast spaces, the Dutchman is increasingly making his presence felt through aerial challenges, physical duels and last-ditch clearances. He's gone from 68.7 in clearances to 86.1 this term, asserting himself in a system that places considerable emphasis on winning second balls and extinguishing the threat when opponents bypass the press. And despite the arrivals of Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet this past summer, Van Dijk remains an undisputed starter.

Liverpool have won five of their last seven matches, suggesting that Iraola's approach is starting to bear fruit. Van Dijk, meanwhile, has become increasingly adept at dealing with the threat through timely interventions and clearances. Nevertheless, his improvement in these areas shouldn't obscure the fact that other aspects of his game are declining.

Between the opening four weeks of the Premier League season and the next five, his 1v1 defending grade dropped by 2.4 points, and his tackling grade fell by 2.9. More significantly, his overall duel grade has fallen from an exceptional 95.2 in 2025/26 to 84.4 this season. He's still a Rolls-Royce of a defender, but there's more mileage on the clock and less horsepower under the bonnet.

How Van Dijk compares to Premier League centre backs this season (Image credit: Gradient Sports)

The new function Van Dijk carries out is also reflected in his possession stats. Having served as one of the team's primary playmakers from deep under Arne Slot, the Liverpool defender's passing grade has fallen from 76.6 last season to 70.3 this term. More often than before, he is quickly releasing the ball to stimulate the attack.

Van Dijk may no longer be the world-class centre-back who dominated world football for the better part of a decade, but he's demonstrating that he can still play a pivotal role in Liverpool's future. Whether that future is short-term or medium-term (his contract expires on June 30), only time will tell.

Iraola has not restored Van Dijk to his peak, nor has he eliminated the vulnerabilities that come with age. Instead, the Spaniard is finding ways to maximise his remaining strengths within a new system. As Liverpool look to bounce back at Selhurst Park on Sunday, they'll need their captain to prove that his recent improvement is more than just a temporary resurgence.