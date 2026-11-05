New Liverpool star has made himself undroppable and further damaged Arne Slot's Anfield legacy

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola grabbed Trey Nyoni and threw him in at the deep end. Sink or swim was the aim of the game. And the teenager kept his head above water, and then some.

The teenager made his first ever Premier League start on Sunday afternoon. The call was well deserved following a fine showing against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

That it came against defending champions Arsenal was a huge show of faith in the midfielder. The Reds may have fallen to a narrow 1-0 home defeat to the Gunners, but Nyoni’s 59-minute display proved he’s ready for regular minutes in this Liverpool side.

Liverpool need to keep Trey Nyoni in the starting lineup

Trey Nyoni has won the trust of Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

You’d be forgiven for overlooking Nyoni’s showing at Anfield. Declan Rice, after all, was the star performer on Merseyside. Mikel Arteta’s ‘Master-of-all-Trades’ midfield man put in a dominant display in the middle of the park.

The assist for Kai Havertz’s one and only goal was the cherry on the icing atop the Arsenal cake.

Trey Nyoni vs Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet despite coming up against, arguably, one of the best midfielders in world football, Nyoni wasn’t overawed. Rather, he rose to the occasion to deliver a performance that perhaps convinced Iraola he is worthy of a starting spot at the expense of either Alexis Mac Allister or Ryan Gravenberch.

“I just tried to go out there and do what I do, tried to get on the ball as much as possible and bring the team forwards,” Nyoni told the official Liverpool website about making his debut in such a blockbuster event. Many would have been overwhelmed by the spotlight that came from such a moment. Nyoni, though, was buoyed on by the welcome of Arsenal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 19-year-old ended the game with the best pass success rate (96.4%) of all starters in Sunday’s match. Only teammates Virgil van Dijk (67) and Mac Allister (61) made more passes than the academy product (56). The former pair played the full 90, whereas the latter was withdrawn on the hour mark.

Nyoni was dictating the tempo in the middle of the park, and driving Liverpool forward. Only Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya (46) made more forward passes than the youngster (24) at the weekend. Fourteen line-breaking passes was the most during his time on the pitch.

Iraola’s decision to withdraw Nyoni in place of the returning Dominik Szoboszlai meant that, for a 15-minute spell, Liverpool ceded momentum as they struggled to gain a foothold on the game.

Liverpool (Red) vs Arsenal (Black) Momentum Map via FotMob (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the 76th-minute onwards, they again dominated possession, even if it amounted to nothing, but Nyoni’s substitution saw the tie swing back in Arsenal’s favour at a crucial time in the clash. It’s within this 15-minute window where Arteta’s men begin to turn the screw in games. Only Manchester United (33) have had more shots than Arsenal (26) between minutes 60 and 75. Twenty-four chances created ranks top.

Liverpool needed a player who was comfortable in possession to ensure Arsenal were unable to build upon Havertz’s early strike. Of course, the momentum swing didn’t amount to another Gunners goal. Conversely, Liverpool would have enjoyed a more comfortable period of play had Nyoni remained on the pitch.

He brings some much-needed composure in a key area, a quality that had been found wanting following the departure of Curtis Jones. The sidelined Ryan Gravenberch brings the drive from deep, while Mac Allister offers the nitty-gritty, off the ball work to help protect the defence. Nyoni, meanwhile, delivers the forward thrust with his vision and distribution, qualities that far exceed both Gravenberch and Mac Allister, particularly in a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Liverpool are nine points off the top of the Premier League after nine games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And having been dispossessed just four times in all competitions this season, Nyoni’s press resistance is another important trait. He’s comfortable receiving the ball from the centre-backs, before turning and setting his side on the frontfoot. Even under pressure, you’d back the up-and-coming Reds star to wriggle his way out of danger.

At his age, Nyoni, physically, still has some growing to do. Iraola can be expected to manage his minutes accordingly in order to avoid injury stunting his growth. Regardless, it’s clear that Nyoni is ready for a more prominent role in this Liverpool side.

Former boss Arne Slot used Nyoni sparingly, despite speaking highly of the player. In a difficult second, and final, season in the Anfield dugout, the Dutchman opted for experience. Injuries have perhaps forced Iraola’s hand this time around, but Nyoni has grabbed the opportunity to consolidate a starting spot with both hands.