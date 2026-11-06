Aston Villa rocked by Real Madrid interest in new signing: report

Aston Villa are bracing themselves for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain interest in one of their newest recruits.

Villa are in a strong position for the future, with Guillem Balague writing for the BBC this week that manager Unai Emery is close to agreeing a contract extension in the Midlands that will see him given even more responsibility over the long-term development of the club.

But the Europa League winners could well have to fend off interest in some of their newest stars, with more European giants circling for their new signings, after it was revealed earlier this week that Barcelona have interest in Johan Manzambi.

Aston Villa will have to fend off Real Madrid and PSG for their new signing

Real Madrid are interested in a new boy at Villa (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Emery oversaw a huge rebuild at Villa Park over the summer, with the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins all leaving the club.

With the spine of a successful side ripped from squad, the Basque has started strongly this term, bedding in replacements like Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson to keep Villa competing on four fronts.

One particularly impressive new signing, Zion Suzuki, has caught the eye for his elite distribution – and now, TEAMtalk are reporting that both Real and PSG are interested in the Japanese international.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a good World Cup and has been an outstanding replacement for Martinez in goal, despite big clubs having passed on signing him in the past.

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Manchester United were linked with him at one point, while FourFourTwo understands that PSG have previously considered a move for Suzuki, only to pass up the opportunity.

Los Blancos are said to be working on a short-term extension for veteran glovesman Thibaut Courtois, but with the club looking to the future between the sticks, Suzuki has emerged as a serious target who could hold down the position for the next decade.

TEAMtalk have also noted Liverpool are monitoring the situation, given the uncertainty surrounding Alisson Becker's future.

Zion Suzuki was a hit during the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa will, of course, be in no rush to sell a player that they have only just signed, with Emery keen to build around the new core that the club has assembled – and with the club back in the Champions League and upgrading their stadium, there is certainly hope that there isn't as much need to sell this group of players as there was with the last.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also named in the report as two clubs checking on the long-term viability of signing Suzuki.

The Japanese is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Villa travel to Manchester United this weekend as Premier League action continues.