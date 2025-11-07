Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa will miss AFCON as new comeback fixture revealed: report

Newcastle's preference is for Yoane Wissa to miss this year's AFCON

Newcastle fans have waited over two months for DR Congo attacker Yoane Wissa to pull on the black-and-white shirt for the first time

Wissa swapped West London for the north-east over the summer when his much-anticipated Newcastle switch from Brentford was confirmed with seconds to spare at the close of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Bees last term but Newcastle supporters are yet to witness his faculties for their own side.

Yoane Wissa AFCON decision made by Newcastle United

Yoane Wissa supporting his teammates at St. James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

A knee injury sustained on international duty back in September has delayed Wissa's debut on Tyneside with setbacks postponing his bow over the past nine weeks.

Whilst it was hoped Wissa would appear before November's international break, he is not expected to be named in Eddie Howe's matchday squad for the trip to face his former club this weekend.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Howe admitted in his pre-match press conference that Wissa needs to build match sharpness after finally overcoming the knee injury which initially threatened to derail his entire season.

After the international break's conclusion later this month, Wissa will be integrated gently but before long, the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to beginson December 21.

DR Congo have qualified for the biennial tournament and it was feared this could mean Wissa's return to fitness would coincide with him jetting straight off to be with the national team.

According to the Daily Mail, that is no longer likely to be the case with talks ongoing between Newcastle officials and DR Congo.

The Fédération Congolaise de Football-Association (FECOFA) will be reluctant to compete at AFCON without one of their biggest names and influential players, but due to the circumstances surrounding Wissa's injury, Newcastle could well have the upper hand in negotiations.

Yoane Wissa on international duty with DR Congo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to the fact Wissa was injured whilst on international duty, Newcastle have been compensated by FIFA for the duration of the player's injury with the organisation covering the 29-year-old's wages.

It is now five months since he has trained or played regularly, given his pre-season was hampered by attempts to force through a Tyneside move. Therefore, he's highly unlikely to be in any condition to play regularly or complete 90 minutes once he is deemed fit enough again to make a matchday squad.

The Magpies spent £55 million on Wissa's signing despite the striker having less than a year remaining on his Brentford deal.

It is estimated Wissa's Newcastle debut will now come at the beginning of December when St. James' Park plays host to Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.