Real Madrid transfer HIJACKED as Manchester City breathe sigh of relief: report

Rodri lifts his Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup

Barcelona are on the brink of pulling off one of the most daring transfer hijacks of the summer window.

Ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid, Los Cules are reportedly now in pole position to secure the signature of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Catalan giants have swooped in, capitalising on a breakdown in negotiations between Madrid and Man City, with a deal to take the 30-year-old Spain captain to Spotify Camp Nou now nearing completion.

Rodri to Real Madrid HIJACKED

Rodri's time at the Etihad Stadium appears to be nearing the end (Image credit: Getty Images)

For weeks, it appeared as though Real Madrid looked destined to land Rodri.

Following his excellent performances leading Spain to World Cup glory, Madrid president Florentino Perez supposedly prioritised the former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid star as the missing piece in Los Blancos' midfield.

We can think of one man who will not be pleased by this morning's revelations (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite reaching an initial verbal agreement on personal terms, transfer talks between Madrid and Man City have broken down.

The Spanish club were unwilling to meet City’s £80 million asking price given he turns 31 next summer and is entering the final year of his contract. City’s refusal to lower their demands stalled progress, leaving the door open for a late intervention.

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Rodri is reportedly open to the idea of joining Barcelona instead of Madrid, which will no doubt leave Man City chiefs pleased given the previous breakdown in talks that would have cost them up to £80m.

Barcelona are keen to bolster their central midfield options after a long-term injury to Frenkie de Jong, too.

With Los Cules guaranteeing a key tactical role alongside up-and-coming pair Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, Rodri has reportedly agreed to make the switch to Catalonia rather than Madrid.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

A successful hijack would represent a statement of intent for Barcelona ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The LaLiga champions' transfer decision could see them land one of the world's best defensive midfielders, in addition to doing so from under the noses of their closest rivals.

For Real Madrid, losing out on their top transfer target to Barcelona would be a bitter pill to swallow, but does free up resources and strengthen their negotiating positions elsewhere.