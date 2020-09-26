News and Features

Date of birth: July 22, 1998

Instagram: @fedeevalverde

Club(s): Penarol, Real Madrid B, Deportivo La Coruna (loan), Real Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Signing fee: £4.3 million

A tireless box-to-box midfielder, has established himself as a key figure in Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side. Signed from Uruguayan club Penarol in 2016, the international first spent a season with the Real reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, and then another on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, for whom he impressed in their ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation. Has gone from strength to strength since being promoted to the Real first-team squad in 2018.