“Sir Alex Ferguson’s brother watched me score against Boca Juniors. I didn’t know it then but that goal earned me my Manchester United move” Diego Forlan on the goal that changed his life

When Diego Forlan put pen to paper and joined Manchester United in January 2002, it would prove to be a life-changing move for the then-22-year-old.

The £6.9million deal that saw him move from Argentine side Independiente to Old Trafford kicked off a career in Europe that saw him turn out for the Red Devils, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan

On the international front, he would establish himself as a key part of Uruguay’s potent frontline alongside Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, a journey which may not have played out the same, had he not netted a goal in a losing effort for Independiente.

How Forlan sealed his Manchester United move

Forlan's move to Manchester United came after an eventful game at La Bombonera

When Independiente took on Boca Juniors at La Bombonera in December 2001, the visitors were very much the support act on a day when Boca were saying goodbye to a coaching legend, but for Forlan, it was a game that changed his life.

“This was the day Manchester United seriously put me on their radar,” Forlan explains to FourFourTwo. “A club scout, along with Martin Ferguson, travelled to Buenos Aires to watch me play at La Bombonera.

Forlan would join Manchester United for £6.9million

“The stadium was packed because it was Carlos Bianchi’s farewell as head coach,” he continues.

“I remember the fans chanting for him to stay, because his legacy at Boca Juniors had been extraordinary, crowned by that victory a year earlier against Real Madrid [in the Intercontinental Cup].”

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With La Bombonera at fever pitch, the match lived up to the occasion, with attacking football on top and plenty of goals scored.

“It was an open game, with chances at both ends, and Boca Juniors eventually won 5–3,” Forlan adds, before turning to his own contribution that day.

“However, I scored a good goal with a powerful left-footed finish that confirmed the expectations of those who were watching me.”

Forlan netted 17 goals for the Red Devils

And although Independiente would end up on the losing side as Boca delighted their fans with a 5-3 victory, Forlan would soon learn just how important his goal in would prove to be.

“I didn’t know it until a bit later, but that match was one of the ones that gave me the chance to make the leap from Argentina to the Premier League,” he adds.

A month later, Forlan was a plane to England and after a quick detour to Middlesbrough, would be signed up at Manchester United, where he would make 98 appearances and net 17 goals over the next three seasons.