Will Enzo Fernandez play this weekend? Latest on Chelsea midfielder as Real Madrid transfer saga continues

Enzo Fernandez was dropped for Chelsea's FA Cup hammering of Port Vale

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez caused quite a stir with his comments while he was away on international duty last month.

The Argentina star, who has been linked with Real Madrid, joined up with his country after a run of four successive defeats threatened to derail the Blues' season.

And Fernandez cast doubt on his Chelsea future in an interview with YouTube channel Avirales, saying: "I'd like to live in Spain, I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. Players live where they want. I'd live in Madrid. I get by [speaking] English, but I'd be more comfortable in Spanish."

Is Enzo Fernandez available to face Manchester City this weekend?

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior dropped Fernandez following his comments (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chelsea hierarchy did not take kindly to Fernandez's comments, with Liam Rosenior dropping the 25-year-old from his line-up for last Saturday's 7-0 hammering of Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues head coach is said to have made his decision alongside co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, with senior ownership figures backing the move.

Enzo Fernandez has worn the captain's armband for Chelsea this season when Reece James has been absent (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Fernandez is also set to sit out Sunday's Premier League home game against