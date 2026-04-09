Will Enzo Fernandez play this weekend? Latest on Chelsea midfielder as Real Madrid transfer saga continues

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The Chelsea midfielder was dropped for the Blues' 7-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Port Vale

A dejected Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea after conceding the second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Enzo Fernandez was dropped for Chelsea's FA Cup hammering of Port Vale (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez caused quite a stir with his comments while he was away on international duty last month.

The Argentina star, who has been linked with Real Madrid, joined up with his country after a run of four successive defeats threatened to derail the Blues' season.

Is Enzo Fernandez available to face Manchester City this weekend?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Liam Rosenior manager / head coach of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on March 21, 2026 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior dropped Fernandez following his comments (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chelsea hierarchy did not take kindly to Fernandez's comments, with Liam Rosenior dropping the 25-year-old from his line-up for last Saturday's 7-0 hammering of Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues head coach is said to have made his decision alongside co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, with senior ownership figures backing the move.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates a Chelsea goal at Stamford Bridge with Joao Pedro and Estevao

Enzo Fernandez has worn the captain's armband for Chelsea this season when Reece James has been absent (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Fernandez is also set to sit out Sunday's Premier League home game against