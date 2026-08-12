Why Chelsea can't sell £56m Enzo Fernandez this summer

No way out, unless it's from the World Cup Final...

Rumours continue to link the 25-year-old with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but there are a catalogue of reasons why a deal appears highly unlikely.

A combination of huge valuations, accounting necessities , and dressing-room dynamics mean the Argentine looks firmly locked in place at Chelsea.

Firstly, the Blues have slapped a massive £120 million asking price on Fernandez. In any transfer climate, that figure eliminates 99 per cent of teams who might be interested.

Chelsea can't afford to sell Enzo Fernandez this summer - here's why

Enzo Fernandez walks off after his red card in the 2026 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a tiny handful of the ultra-wealthy clubs could even theoretically entertain such an outlay, and none have shown a willingness to meet Stamford Bridge's demands, at least not recently.

Fernandez's reputation precedes him, too. There have been off-pitch controversies whilst on international duty and questions over how he fits into a dressing room, leaving plenty of managers erring on the side of caution, especially for such a fee.

Fernandez's namesake Enzo Maresca might've tried to lure him to Manchester City if not for another marquee signing in the same position (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the player's perspective, there is also no reason for him to force an exit on unfavourable terms. Fernandez has six full years remaining on his lucrative Stamford Bridge contract.

According to wage data from Capology, Fernandez earns an estimated £11.7 million per year before tax.

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And with six years still to run, Chelsea are committed to paying him roughly £56 million in remaining wages.

With that massive sum guaranteed through 2032, Fernandez will be in no hurry to abandon his deal unless a suitor matches or exceeds his current earnings.

The fact he is contracted for such a length of time also gives Chelsea no reason to lower their asking price.

Enzo Fernandez is valued at £120m by Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The main barrier preventing a transfer comes down to the Premier League's financial controls and transfer fee amortisation.

When Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 for £106 million, they initially tied him to an eight-and-a-half-year deal to spread the fee across the length of the contract. It was later reported Chelsea extended his stay by a further year to a total of nine-and-a-half years, spreading that amortisation cost even more thinly.

As of June 2026, here is how the remainder of that deal looks on paper.

Initial Transfer Fee: £106 million

£106 million Contract Amortisation Length: 9.5 years (Approx. £11.15m per year)

9.5 years (Approx. £11.15m per year) Amortised Fee to Date (3.5 years): Approx. £39m written off

Approx. £39m written off Player's Current Book Value: ~£67 million

It was a good World Cup for Enzo Fernandez, until it wasn't (Image credit: Getty Images)

To avoid booking a loss in an accounting sense under Premier League financial control guidelines, £67m is the bare minimum fee Chelsea could accept.

However, having invested over £100 million in him, and selling anywhere near that accounting floor would represent a huge sporting write-down. To generate a meaningful accounting profit, Chelsea must hold firm on their £120 million valuation.

These financial obstacles are compounded by a lack of market activity in his services, as well. According to transfers journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have not received any formal approaches for Fernandez over the past two months.

And so, with no suitors stepping forward - including the most likely candidate Manchester City who have already dropped a British record fee on Elliot Anderson - £56 million in guaranteed wages, and Chelsea holding firm on their valuation, it is FourFourTwo's view that Enzo Fernandez is going nowhere.