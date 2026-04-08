Chelsea report: Enzo Fernandez preparing transfer request amidst ongoing saga

Enzo is set to move on from Chelsea in the summer by handing in an official transfer request.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will step up his efforts to leave the West London club in the summer.

Enzo joined Chelsea in January 2023 for an at the time British-record transfer fee of over £100 million, and has since made over 150 appearances for the Blues.

The World Cup winner, who ranked at No.11 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best central midfielders in the world, has scored 28 goals and registered 29 assists in that time.

Enzo will make decisive stance on Chelsea future after Liam Rosenior feud

The Chelsea midfielder has won two major trophies with the Blues, securing UEFA Conference League victory in 2024 and FIFA Club World Cup jubilation in 2025.

In both tournaments, Enzo made the respective Team of the Season and Team of the Tournament, notably recording both a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s 4-1 Conference League final victory over Real Betis.

Enzo has fallen out of favour with Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Argentine previously referenced his potential exit from Chelsea with media comments made to Luzo TV, in response to being asked which major European city he would like to live in.

‘I always tell my wife that if I had to choose a city in Europe to live in, I’d love Madrid because it’s very similar to Buenos Aires in terms of lifestyle and everything,' said the 25-year-old.