Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory punctuates successful first act with Inter Miami as new era appears on the horizon with 'Barcelona Reunion' over

Inter Miami have won their first MLS Cup in their sixth season as a club

An immediate Leagues Cup, a record-breaking Supporters' Shield, a strong Club World Cup, and now the coveted MLS Cup.

Expectations will remain high for what lies ahead, but the first half of the Lionel Messi project at Inter Miami has been a resounding sporting success.

Inter Miami's 3-1 home victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in this past Saturday's MLS Cup Final punctuated a stellar first act for Messi in his stateside journey. Changes are coming to the roster and identity of the South Florida side as it continues to try to set the standard in Major League Soccer, but capturing this title ensured that the results on the field matched those off of it.

"We knew it would be a challenge"

David Beckham launched the franchise in 2020 and signed Lionel Messi in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The idea when we arrived here was to take the team to the highest level," said Messi, who is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, after delivering two assists en route to being voted the final's MVP.



"We knew it would be a challenge because the team had only existed for a few years... but this year we competed in every competition we played in. Ultimately, we ended up achieving the real objective of winning the MLS Cup."

🎊 INTER MIAMI LIFT THE TROPHY 🎊@InterMiamiCF // MLS Cup pres. by Audi pic.twitter.com/IvRrsT5L9dDecember 6, 2025

Messi’s impact had been felt in practically every corner of the organization well before the championship match, but much of the success during the Argentine's first two-and-a-half years was commercial rather than sporting. The demand for tickets surged to unprecedented levels, jerseys flew off the figurative shelves, and Inter Miami gained a global following.

Yes, there was an immediate increase in performance when Messi and star-studded teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived in summer 2023, but there always remained a sense that the sporting side had not fully caught up to the spectacle.

After all, Inter Miami was — as team co-owner Jorge Mas reemphasized before kickoff on Saturday afternoon — "built to win trophies." Up to that point, however, Inter Miami had only collected two pieces of significant hardware for its cabinet.

That is what made prevailing over the Whitecaps at Chase Stadium so important for Messi and Inter Miami, as the MLS Cup was the crowning jewel the organization needed to deliver defining proof that the project was working as intended.

"The goal and objective for this team is to raise cups, lift trophies, win titles, and become a global reference point," Mas said. "I think today we will see a celebration of soccer here at Chase Stadium."

MESSI & Inter Miami: David Beckham, Jorge Mas talk MLS Cup Final ahead of game v Vancouver Whitecaps - YouTube Watch On

Saturday ultimately proved a celebration, though it took surviving nervy moments and, naturally, some Messi magic. Javier Mascherano's men took an early lead via an own goal, but lost control of the game, surrendered an equalizer, and were up against the ropes.

German legend Thomas Muller and the Whitecaps nearly claimed the lead in the second half during an attacking onslaught, but divine intervention through a stunning double-post play kept the hosts from falling behind.

That set the stage for the 38-year-old Messi, who, despite not being his sharpest or most involved,d still managed to make the difference. Inter Miami's captain had set up the opener with a neat dribble and well-weighted pass near midfield, and he followed that up with two brilliant through balls that teammates neatly tucked away to ensure they would be MLS champions.

Ecstasy ensued, particularly for Spanish duo Busquets and Alba. The two greats played the last game of their legendary careers on Saturday, but their fairytale exits — in addition to the possible departure of striker Luis Suarez — mark the end of the first half of the Messi era in Miami.

The team's No. 10 will remain after signing a new contract that runs through 2028 earlier this year, but how the roster around him evolves is not clear. Mas said before the title tussle that there were already verbal agreements in place for Busquets and Alba's replacements, but did not name names.

TADEO ALLENDE MAKES IT 3-1!! IT'S OVER!!!@InterMiamiCF // MLS Cup pres. by Audi pic.twitter.com/6MxaR6C2NADecember 6, 2025

Inter Miami could opt to pursue more veteran marquee signings from Europe in order to maintain star power, but may instead prioritize younger and more energetic profiles as Messi approaches 40. Regardless of the road taken, the 'Barcelona Reunion' chapter has come to a close.

The organization's ambition is not wavering, however. Inter Miami has already outlined its chief objective for 2026, gunning for continental glory that will coincide with the opening of a new stadium closer to the heart of the city.

"We want more," Mas said. "Once today is done, tomorrow comes about, the goal then is the Concacaf Champions Cup. The team's goal next year is winning the Champions. We want to qualify for the Club World Cup in 2029.

"We are ambitious. We are going to continue pushing. I want to continue elevating the league and making us one of the best leagues in the world."

If winning is not just an ambition but rather an expectation, Inter Miami will need to retool its roster quickly to sustain that standard and build on this successful first act of the Messi project.

The superstar attacker and Inter Miami may have punctuated their transformation by crossing off MLS Cup from the checklist, but the work is not over. Phase 2 is about to begin.