How to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Free live stream, TV info, preview for MLS Cup Final

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

• Date: Saturday 06 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT / 7:30pm GMT • Venue: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale • US: Fox Network • Canada: TSN, RDS • FREE STREAM: MLS Season Pass via Apple TV (International) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Lionel Messi and red-hot Inter Miami welcome Thomas Mueller and the Vancouver Whitecaps to town for a high-profile and mouther-watering MLS Cup Final.

The South Florida side has won three straight matches by four-goal margins to reach Major League Soccer's championship game, including the most recent 5-1 victory over New York City FC.

A Messi assist and Tadeo Allende hat-trick helped pave the way for that lopsided result, which placed David Beckham's team in the first MLS Cup Final in the organization's six-year existence.

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, reached the title tussle for the first time in their history after a 3-1 road triumph over expansion darling San Diego FC. American striker Brian White bagged a brace for the Canadian outfit in the win.

The two teams met earlier this year in another decisive instance that came before Mueller's arrival, with the Whitecaps beating Inter Miami 5-1 over two legs in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels for Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps so you can watch the MLS Final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps for FREE

The MLS Final between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps will be streamed live and for free on Apple TV.

Apple TV usually streams MLS games through the MLS Season Pass subscription plan, but the MLS Final is being offered out for FREE in over 100 countries. Simply head over to Apple TV and start streaming.

Watch the MLS Final from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Cyber Monday Deal Get 75% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US

If you want to watch the game in a more traditional manner in the United States, Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps will be one shown on television in English on FOX.

If you like the emotion and passion of a Spanish-language TV broadcast, FOX Deportes is your option.

Fox channels are available online for non-cable customers through cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV, which has a big discount for your first five months.

Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada

If you are north of the border and want to watch the match in English without having to stream, TSN will broadcast the game.

Prefer hearing matches called in French? RDS has you covered in that regard.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Preview

Lionel Messi is a win away from salvaging an otherwise trophy-less season for Inter Miami.

But in his way stands a familiar foe from his European heyday and an MLS team that has already halted the Argentine's march to silverware once this year.

Messi and Inter Miami welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday for a high-profile and mouth-watering MLS Cup Final.

The championship bout not only reunites the South Florida side with the Canadian opponent it lost to in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals this past spring, but also brings Messi face-to-face with old nemesis Thomas Mueller.

Messi and Mueller share a rich competitive history that includes UEFA Champions League clashes and a memorable meeting in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final, with the German legend serving as Messi's kryptonite more often than not.

Mueller is 7-0-3 all-time against Messi, but this encounter will mark the first time the two stars collide in Major League Soccer.

"When I look back in the past, I feel very comfortable because that is already in the books," Mueller said of his record against Messi. "I have had a lot of great experiences against him with my teams, so it was fun.

"But that does not really matter for Saturday, which is a new game."

Messi is also looking forward to renewing acquaintances with his long-standing adversary.

"It's wonderful that we can have this final and face off against one another again," Messi said. "We have also already played against Vancouver and know the caliber and class that team possesses. They eliminated us previously and have been very consistent all year."

That was a different Inter Miami, however. This version has iconic striker Luis Suarez coming off the bench, as his physical limitations have made way for fresher and younger legs.

This more athletic and energetic Inter Miami has looked more like a modern team, one that runs as much as it plays. That will surely help vs the hard-working Whitecaps, which bring intensity, lethal speed on the counter, and Mueller's skill and savvy.

Of course, one other subplot for Inter Miami is that this showdown will mark the end of the illustrious careers Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The two Spanish greats have announced they will retire after the final, giving Messi and Co. even more incentive to prevail at home this weekend.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Inter Miami 4-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Having Messi on your side is always an advantage, but when you combine that with good collective functioning from the complementary pieces then you are practically unstoppable.

The Whitecaps have proven they can beat Javier Mascherano's men with lightning transitions, but this is a different, younger and more well-rounded Inter Miami.