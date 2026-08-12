Quickfire Quiz 178: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Here's another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz! You have a mere 90 seconds to answer 10 tricky football trivia questions, so let's see what you've got.

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FourFourTwo has a lot more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly and there's something for football quizzers of every stripe, from identifying the locations of these 10 iconic football statues to listing the 72 current teams in the Football League – the Championship, League One and League Two.

Can you name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football and list every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000? It's a challenge but you'll get there.

We also have a footballer autobiographies quiz and we want you to name the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League. If you're looking for something even tougher, get stuck into this: Guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone.

Did you pay close attention to the latest major summer tournament? Then you'll be all over FourFourTwo's Big World Cup 2026 quiz.

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Let's give you a real test. Can you name 100 players simply by the clubs where they've played football in our latest career path quiz?

We have puzzles as well. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and don't forget to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!