How 'largest-ever' Liverpool shirt sponsorship deal compares to Premier League rivals

Better do something about those Standard Chartered seats, lads

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Turkish Airlines that will see the travel company become principal sponsor of the Reds' iconic shirts for the next five seasons.

Turkish Airlines will be emblazoned across the Anfield club's men's and women's shirts between June 2027 and June 2032 as part of a £300 million sponsorship agreement.

It has been described as the most lucrative in Premier League history and sees Liverpool surge to the top of the Premier League's front-of-shirt sponsorship earnings table. How does this new deal compare to Liverpool's Premier League peers, though?

Anfield corner flag (Image credit: Getty Images)

At £60m per season, Liverpool's new partnership brings them alongside Manchester United’s league-topping agreement with Snapdragon. The extra £10m per year over their current £50m arrangement with Standard Chartered represents a 20% revenue jump alone.

While Manchester City (Etihad) and Arsenal (Emirates) record overall commercial packages in similar or higher ranges, those figures bundle stadium naming rights and training facility branding into their totals. Liverpool’s £60m Turkish Airlines annual income is exclusively from matchday kit exposure, keeping things like Anfield’s naming rights untouched and available for separate monetisation, if the club so wish to explore that as a potential avenue.

Liverpool's new front-of-shirt sponsor, Turkish Airlines (Image credit: Getty Images)

The financial scale becomes clear when comparing the upgrade to mid-table Premier League figures.

The £10m increase per season that Liverpool have secured in this single negotiation matches the entire front-of-shirt sponsorship income of established Premier League clubs such as Fulham and Everton who, according to reports, were bringing in £10m each from their betting partner shirt sponsors last season.

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Such deals only serve to underscore the widening economic divide within English football as mid-table sides like Crystal Palace (£6.5m) and Brighton (£6m) earn roughly a tenth of Liverpool’s incoming fee, whereas clubs like Ipswich Town (£3.5m–£4m) would require up to 15 years of kit sponsorship to match what the Reds will earn in a single season.

Premier League clubs are no longer permitted to advertise gambling companies on the front of their shirts after collectively voting to ban such sponsorships to mitigate growing concerns over gambling harm and public health. The league has taken measures to reduce exposure to impressionable audiences, particularly children and young supporters.

The self-imposed ban, which has taken full effect for the 2026/27 season, aims to break the strong association between football kit identity and betting culture. Although, gambling brands are still permitted on shirt sleeves, advertising hoardings and on screen by broadcast partners.