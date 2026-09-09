The Big Quiz of English Football Grounds

How well do you know England's football grounds?

One of the great joys of going to the football is the very buildings where the matches take place. These cathedrals of sport are rich in history and often beautiful in their own right, but how much do you know about them? This FourFourTwo quiz will find out.

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We're keeping it (mostly...) in England for this one, so it's all about the stadiums of the present and past in the Premier League, Football League and maybe even a little bit lower.

There are 20 questions in total and we're giving you 8 minutes to answer them. Remember to let us know your score below.

FourFourTwo has a vast collection of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to name the first goalscorer in every Premier League season from 1992-93 to 2026-27 and every player to have scored one or more of the Premier League's 405 hat-tricks.

Keeping it in the Premier League era, how about tackling 15 questions each about the Premier League in 2016-17, in 2006-07, and 1996-97?

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We also want you to arrange these players in order based on their total numbers of appearances in the Premier League and sort these club teams by the numbers of domestic league titles they've won.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.