How to watch Porto vs Manchester City: TV channels and live stream details for Champions League 2026/27

Erling Haaland has scored three goals in his last two games

Watch Porto vs Manchester City for free as Enzo Maresca's men visit the Portuguese champions in their opening league phase game of the Champions League 2026/27. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

City will aim to replicate their domestic form on the European stage after winning their opening three Premier League matches under Maresca.

Porto also have a flawless record in the league, taking 15 points from their first five games, but this should be the toughest test of the season to date for Francesco Farioli's side.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Porto vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Porto vs Manchester City for free?

There is a way for UK-based fans to watch Porto vs Manchester City for free. The Champions League fixture is being broadcast live on Prime Video which has a 30-day free trial for new customers, allowing them to stream the game at no cost.

Abroad? Get NordVPN to access your free Porto vs Manchester City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Porto vs Manchester City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Porto vs Manchester City. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Porto vs Manchester City in the UK

As mentioned above, Porto vs Manchester City is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST.

Not in the UK? Watch Porto vs Manchester City on Prime Video with NordVPN.

Watch Porto vs Manchester City on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video will show one match on the Tuesday of every Champions League gameweek during the 2026/27 season. Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – by buying annually for £95.

How to watch Porto vs Manchester City in the US

US viewers can watch Porto vs Manchester City on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Outside of the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with NordVPN.

Watch Porto vs Manchester City on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Porto vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Porto vs Manchester City on Stan Sport.

Not in Australia right now? You can still access your usual Stan Sport stream via NordVPN.

Watch Porto vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That gives you access to every single UCL game, including this matchday 1 fixture between Porto and Manchester City.

Porto vs Manchester City: Preview

Porto are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2023/24 after storming to the Portuguese title last season, winning 28 of their 34 games.

The two-time European champions proved unstoppable in their first campaign under former Ajax manager Francesco Farioli and they have started 2026/27 in the same vein, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once in five league matches.

Porto's last game in this competition was a penalty shoot-out defeat by Arsenal in the last 16 in March 2024, while their run in last season's Europa League was ended by Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals, so they may not be thrilled to face Premier League opponents first up in the league phase.

Farioli's squad includes several players who will be familiar to fans of English football, including former Southampton and Aston Villa centre back Jan Bednarek, ex-Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior and former Norwich City forward Borja Sainz. Meanwhile, midfielder Seko Fofana could face his former club having spent time at Manchester City as a youngster, although he did not make a competitive first-team appearance.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

The bad news for Porto is that Erling Haaland appears to have hit form just in time for City's trip to Portugal, with the Norway striker scoring the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Coventry City to take his tally to three in the last two games.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has played every minute in the Premier League so far this season so it will be interesting to see if that continues in Europe, particularly as manager Enzo Maresca will surely have one eye on Sunday's derby against Manchester United.

There are also doubts over the fitness of Nico O'Reilly, who pulled out of the warm-up before the clash with Coventry after sustaining a back injury. Enzo Fernandez was drafted in and the £125m signing from Chelsea impressed on debut, as did fellow new boy Iliman Ndiaye.

Fernandez's display means that Ayyoub Bouaddi may have to wait a little longer for his first City start, after making two appearances as a substitute following his £86m move from Lille.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Porto 1-3 Manchester City

Porto are rightly full of confidence, but City should be too strong.