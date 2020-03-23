Lionel Messi News and Features
Date of birth: June 24, 1987
Instagram: @leomessi
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: Academy
Considered by many one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. The forward has racked up astonishing numbers season after glittering season. Messi averages almost a goal a game for Barca, and one in two for his country. Has lifted a plethora of trophies with Barcelona and won the Ballon d'Or six times. But the stats do not tell the full story of unmatched levels of skill, invention and dribbling ability.
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi
How Andres Iniesta won it all: every season so far in the career of the ex-Barcelona and Spain midfielder
By Ed McCambridge
Andrés Iniesta As Andres Iniesta turns 36, we look back at all the trophies, achievements, statistics and records in his silverware-studded career
Messi hits back at Barcelona board after taking 70% pay cut
By Tom Seymour
Lionel Messi There is a growing mistrust between the players and the boardroom at Barca.
Lionel Messi announces Barcelona players have accepted wage cut
By FourFourTwo Staff
Barcelona
Luis Enrique picks out the player he has coached who gets closest to Lionel Messi
By Greg Lea
Andrés Iniesta
The moments that made Messi – a FourFourTwo exclusive documentary
Posted
FourFourTwo Films Before Saturday's watchalong of a 2010 Clasico, we revisit this film documenting the most crucial goals and moments of Lionel Messi's extraordinary career, featuring an exclusive interview with the man himself, plus team-mates and journalists
Taking back 3pm, Saturday: Watch the 2010 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico with us
Posted
Barcelona Join in with an online watchalong of a Guardiola vs Mourinho classic using #SaturdayFFT at the time we'd normally be at a game
Pele crowns Cristiano Ronaldo as world's best - because Lionel Messi "isn't a goalscorer"
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Juventus Brazil legend Pele believes Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi “is not a goalscorer”.
Barcelona greats Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola donate huge sums to Spain’s coronavirus battle
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Barcelona Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has followed in the footsteps of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola by donating €1 million to the fight against coronavirus.
