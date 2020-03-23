Lionel Messi News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: June 24, 1987
Instagram: @leomessi
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: Academy

Considered by many one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. The forward has racked up astonishing numbers season after glittering season. Messi averages almost a goal a game for Barca, and one in two for his country. Has lifted a plethora of trophies with Barcelona and won the Ballon d'Or six times. But the stats do not tell the full story of unmatched levels of skill, invention and dribbling ability.

By FourFourTwo Staff

How Andres Iniesta won it all: every season so far in the career of the ex-Barcelona and Spain midfielder

By Ed McCambridge

Andrés Iniesta As Andres Iniesta turns 36, we look back at all the trophies, achievements, statistics and records in his silverware-studded career

Lionel Messi Barcelona

Messi hits back at Barcelona board after taking 70% pay cut

By Tom Seymour

Lionel Messi There is a growing mistrust between the players and the boardroom at Barca.

Lionel Messi announces Barcelona players have accepted wage cut

By FourFourTwo Staff

Luis Enrique picks out the player he has coached who gets closest to Lionel Messi

By Greg Lea

Andrés Iniesta

Messi Barcelona

The moments that made Messi – a FourFourTwo exclusive documentary

Posted

FourFourTwo Films Before Saturday's watchalong of a 2010 Clasico, we revisit this film documenting the most crucial goals and moments of Lionel Messi's extraordinary career, featuring an exclusive interview with the man himself, plus team-mates and journalists

Taking back 3pm, Saturday: Watch the 2010 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico with us

Posted

Barcelona ​Join in with an online watchalong of a Guardiola vs Mourinho classic using #SaturdayFFT at the time we'd normally be at a game

Cristiano Ronaldo

Pele crowns Cristiano Ronaldo as world's best - because Lionel Messi "isn't a goalscorer"

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Juventus Brazil legend Pele believes Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi “is not a goalscorer”.

Lionel Messi Pep Guardiola

Barcelona greats Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola donate huge sums to Spain’s coronavirus battle

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has followed in the footsteps of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola by donating €1 million to the fight against coronavirus.

FIFA and WHO launch awareness campaign to help combat coronavirus

By FourFourTwo Staff

FIFA

