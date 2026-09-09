The 60-year-old offered his verdict on Manchester United’s £70 million man, surmising that Baleba will require a lengthy adjustment period under Michael Carrick.

Sheringham stated that the Cameroonian will have to reckon with a newfound pressure at Manchester United, having never played previously for a club of the Red Devils’ stature.

The 22-year-old arrived from Brighton as a replacement for the club’s recently departed veteran midfielder Casemiro, and is anticipated to make his Manchester United debut in the coming weeks.

‘I’m not sold on Carlos Baleba, we’ve not seen him play at a club with the pressure of Manchester United’

Teddy Sheringham knows a thing or two about Manchester United.

Carrick revealed last week that Baleba’s debut is anticipated within 10-14 days — making his first match for the Red Devils likely to be either a Premier League or Carabao Cup fixture.

His last competitive game came against Manchester United in matchweek 38 of the Premier League season, in which Brighton lost 3-0. Last term, he made 31 top-flight appearances for the Seagulls.

The Cameroonian cost Manchester United £70 million. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheringham expects Baleba’s settling-in period to be the inverse of that experienced by another midfield signing for the Red Devils — Youri Tielemans.

The ex-Aston Villa man has started all three of Manchester United’s fixtures to open the season, with his stand-out performance arriving versus Ipswich in the club’s 5-2 home win.

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Sheringham confessed: “I’m not sold on Carlos Baleba — we’ve not seen him play at a club with the pressure of Man Utd yet, so it’ll take six months or so before we can get a real idea.

“When you bring in two or three signings, they’re expected to be playing. With someone like Tielemans, everyone talks highly of him and you expect him to go straight into the side, which has been the case.”

Sheringham introduced England international Kobbie Mainoo into the discussion, as a possible foil for the Cameroonian.

Sheringham believes Kobbie Mainoo could keep the Cameroonian out of the team. (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Despite the former Brighton man’s considerable price tag, Sheringham believes that he could “have to bide his time” until an opportunity arrives, with Mainoo likely to serve as a roadblock in Baleba’s attempts to break into the side.

“Someone like Baleba, with Kobbie Mainoo playing, [he] might have to bide his time. When that chance does come, they’ve got to grab it with both hands,” he said.

Sheringham also discussed the ‘huge’ pressure faced by former player, now permanent manager, Carrick in the coming seasons at Manchester United.

The Red Devils return to Premier League action — after their Thursday showdown in the Champions League versus Sabah FK — in the Manchester derby on Sunday, at Old Trafford.

This interview was conducted by BetVictor Online Casino.