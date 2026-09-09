Newcastle United end lengthy drought at Millwall after Matthias Jaissle's bold selection call

How much credit does Matthias Jaissle deserve for Newcastle's five-game unbeaten start to the season

How much credit does the new head coach deserve? Some, that much is clear, but Newcastle have rode their luck at times on this admittedly brief unbeaten run.

The Toon Army are by no means the finished article under their newly-installed German head coach, but are at least playing with personality in fits and starts, and getting results, both of which had eluded them long before the 2025/26 season came to a crescendo.

Perhaps it is this summer’s injection of young blood that has fans eyeing an extension of that undefeated streak next Monday. Or, perhaps it is the absence of key figures who once set the standard but had, for want of a better phrase, checked out towards the end of last season no longer poisoning the well.

Newcastle progress to Fourth Round of Carabao Cup with Millwall victory

Matthias Jaissle, Newcastle United head coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever the reason, Newcastle - and Jaissle - have benefited. With matches against newly-promoted duo Hull City and Coventry City in their next three, only after a difficult trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road, supporters could be forgiven for pondering when this side might next taste defeat.

It must be said, Newcastle have not steamrollered teams since the 2026/27 campaign began only three weeks ago. Liverpool arrived at St. James’ Park on the opening weekend, and despite looking a shadow of their usual selves, left with a point. AFC Bournemouth also made their way out of Tyneside with a share of the spoils, albeit having led 2-0.

Jaissle in the dugout at The Den (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Newcastle rearguard is anything but watertight, conceding twice against the Reds, Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion in the previous round of the Carabao Cup.

In a move that reflected an encouraging start to the season and possibly his growing importance in the dressing room, Yoane Wissa was handed the captain’s armband at The Den as Newcastle met Millwall in the Third Round.

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Jaissle boldly selected the DR Congo striker as the man to lead his team ahead of veterans Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy, who have been with the club eight and nine years, respectively. A small decision, given the relative importance of the match, but a significant one indicative of the club’s transitional period all the same.

Eight minutes into the game, it was the skipper sprinting back as Millwall smelled a counter-attacking opportunity, with Wissa eventually winning a free-kick and possession of the ball. It is an altogether different version of the £55 million player Newcastle signed merely 372 days ago, alert, engaged and dialled in, but he was largely ineffectual and spared further exertion with his substitution on 62 minutes.

Joe Willock could’ve departed late in the window, much like £70m Nick Woltemade, but now finds himself playing in a front two of sorts, alongside Wissa, in lieu of the German forward. While it's difficult ascertaining anything of note about new-look Newcastle at this early stage, Jaissle at least knows how he wants to play and the personnel it requires.

Joe Willock (L) and Anthony Elanga (Image credit: Getty Images)

In each of Newcastle’s three league matches so far this term, the Magpies have created fewer chances and shooting opportunities than their opponents. Only against Championship side West Brom, whom they conceded 1.46 to in Expected Goals (xG) and two actual goals, did Newcastle have the lion’s share of the game.

It was a similar story to the previous round at The Den with the Magpies deserved winners, but their second tier hosts were not roundly beaten.

Much like Newcastle’s summer business, there’s still plenty to come out in the wash.

Newcastle United huddle before kick-off at The Den (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teams in transition usually don’t play with the consistency of a settled side and despite Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season, they are functioning exactly like that. Swaggering one minute, unconvincing the next. Maybe this is all symptomatic of a team searching for an identity, and leaders, and star quality, all of which departed over the summer.

Deep into the second half, Newcastle had goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek’s upright to thank, after Tairyk Arconte came within a whisker of opening the scoring, and then Willock. The Londoner swept in Lewis Hall's cross for his second of the season following what was Newcastle’s only well-worked move since the break down the left.

With a goal cushion, Jaissle’s men played with confidence again, almost as if they had rediscovered it instantaneously, finding an energy reserve of pure adrenaline within them.

Matthias Jaissle speaks to the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle made it out of the Lions’ Den without too many scrapes. They were not put through the ringer or kicked from pillar to post. They will go to Leeds and face a sterner test next Monday but remain five unbeaten, which they could not say at any stage last season.

Only after 87 minutes did Jaissle’s terrace chant to the tune of Baccara’s ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ receive its first airing of the night. It rang out until the referee’s whistle seven minutes later. And then some more.

If nothing else of real substance could be gleaned from this game, nowhere in English football this week, or perhaps this season, will the contrast in dugout dress code be as juxtaposed as Jaissle and his opposite number Alex Neil.

This new version of Newcastle United is everything and nothing all at once, but you can’t argue with an unbeaten start. Carrying that momentum for as long as they can will be crucial, for as long as they’re finding out who and what they are.