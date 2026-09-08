What are the new patches on Champions League shirts this season?

Champions League debutants will wear 'debut patches' similar to those used at this summer's FIFA World Cup (pictured)

The Champions League kicks off this evening, in an exclusive match-week that will also see games played on Thursday.

Players making their debut appearance in the competition, including substitutes, will wear a one-off patch given to them by UEFA.

The ‘debut patch’ is valid only for each player’s first-ever Champions League appearance. As to where the patches go post-game, it appears that football has been taking notes from the NBA.

‘Debut patches’ in the Champions League to be turned into trading cards

Champions League debutants will have their patches turned into high-value trading cards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After each patch-wearing player’s debut, it will be retrieved and turned into a unique trading card. These items are anticipated to sell for staggering sums of money.

The move is akin to NBA debut patches and rookie trading cards being sold for exorbitant fees, in the event of players becoming sporting legends.

The patch resembles the look of a traditional Champions League match ball, with 'Debut' emblazoned beneath it. (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Cooper Flagg, who delivered a Rookie of the Year-worthy NBA season in his breakout campaign for the Dallas Mavericks, recently saw his debut patch go to auction. It is anticipated to sell for over $1 million.

One of LeBron James’ rookie trading cards, signed by the NBA legend, is believed to be worth around $10 million, with the now-Philadelphia 76er becoming, arguably, the sport’s all-time greatest.

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In the Champions League, plenty of high-profile players are expected to make their competition debuts, and will wear the tournament’s debut patches.

At Manchester United, both Bryan Mbeumo, expected to appear in the Red Devils’ opening match versus Sabah FK on Thursday, and Carlos Baleba will make their Champions League debuts.

For the latter, Michael Carrick revealed last week that his debut is set to arrive in 10-14 days. He is due to appear initially in either a Premier League or Carabao Cup clash, then a Champions League game later in the league phase.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to wear the new Champions League patch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The move also follows patches being introduced at the 2026 World Cup, as part of a licensing deal with trading card and stickers company Fanatics.

Global stars such as Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal (and Dan Burn) wore debut patches that were later turned into high-value collectables.

Previous edition Golden Boot, Glove and Ball winners were also given special patches in North America.