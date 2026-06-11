FREE World Cup Fan Kit 2026
Make the most of the 2026 World Cup with our full fan kit – plus an exclusive bonus deal
The World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday 11 June with an opening fixture for co-hosts Mexico against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, before culminating in an epic final on July 19.
Before the group action heats up, make sure you download our full fan kit – including a wall chart, calendar and printer-friendly sweepstake kit.
Plus, if you're travelling abroad during the World Cup, we've secured an exclusive VPN deal to help you access your usual football streams from anywhere...
Download your World Cup 2026 fan kit
Bonus World Cup deal
Away from home this summer and want to watch the World Cup? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
This World Cup, our friends at TechRadar are recommending Norton VPN. Right now, you can get the 1-year plan from jonly £2.50 per month with our deal:
▶︎ Watch the World Cup from anywhere with Norton VPN
Watch your free World Cup stream without limits. Norton VPN delivers fast, secure connections with global servers, so you can stream from anywhere with ease.
💰 60-day money-back guarantee
📺 Stream World Cup from anywhere
Don’t miss a second. Watch the World Cup around the globe with total confidence.
Our guide to the World Cup 2026 favorites
Jacob Jones helps manage How to Watch Sports & TV content across Future’s multiple publications. He graduated from the University of Derby with First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism and previously worked at Football League World. A die-hard Shrewsbury Town fan, he regularly attends matches and also plays as a left-back in Somerset’s local football divisions.
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