FREE World Cup Fan Kit 2026

Get your hands on our free World Cup 2026 fan kit

The World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday 11 June with an opening fixture for co-hosts Mexico against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, before culminating in an epic final on July 19.

Before the group action heats up, make sure you download our full fan kit – including a wall chart, calendar and printer-friendly sweepstake kit.

Plus, if you're travelling abroad during the World Cup, we've secured an exclusive VPN deal to help you access your usual football streams from anywhere...

Download your World Cup 2026 fan kit

Bonus World Cup deal

Away from home this summer and want to watch the World Cup? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, our friends at TechRadar are recommending Norton VPN. Right now, you can get the 1-year plan from jonly £2.50 per month with our deal:

Our guide to the World Cup 2026 favorites