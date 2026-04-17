The World Cup trophy: Everything you need to know

The base of the FIFA World Cup Trophy

The World Cup trophy: it doesn't get bigger, better or brighter than this.

It's football's most beautiful prize both physically and emotionally: the winners of World Cup 2026 will take very temporary ownership of the statue, officially the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and live out the dreams of millions of people all over the globe.

Argentina will attempt to defend the title in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer but 47 other World Cup squads will have other ideas. Winning the World Cup is the pinnacle of football and nothing comes close. Here's everything you need to know.

Who designed the World Cup trophy?

More than 50 artists responded to FIFA's call for submissions in advance of World Cup 1974 in West Germany.

The sculptor responsible for the design of the World Cup trophy we know and love was an Italian, Silvio Gazzaniga, who won the brief on behalf of the Stabilimento Artistico Bertoni trophy company in Milan.

Gazzaniga also designed the trophy now known as the Europa League trophy, with which the World Cup trophy shares some common themes.

He lived until the age of 95 and passed away in Milan in 2016.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is the World Cup trophy made of?

The FIFA World Cup Trophy

Standing at 36.5 centimetres and weighing in at a hefty five kilograms, the World Cup trophy is cast in 18 carat gold.

In 2010, British chemist Professor Martyn Poliakoff demonstrated that the World Cup trophy or some part of it must be hollow, arguing quite wonderfully that a solid gold World Cup trophy would weight the same as "quite a large adult" and would be "a waste of gold."

The trophy's base measures 13 centimetres across and weighs more than a kilogram. It's made of malachite, a green mineral that lends the two bands at the bottom of the trophy their colour.