ORDER your FourFourTwo World Cup 2026 wall chart – the ultimate tournament tracker

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World Cup 2026 is a 104-match monster but you can tame it with ease using FourFourTwo's wall chart

FourFourTwo World Cup 2026 wall chart
FourFourTwo World Cup 2026 wall chart (Image credit: Future)

The 23rd World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer and it's about time you got organised.