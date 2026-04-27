Why Manchester United have a different shirt sponsor vs Brentford

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The Red Devils will have a different logo on display on Monday night

Leny Yoro of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, on April 13, 2026.
Manchester United's current front-of-shirt sponsor is Spandragon (Image credit: Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)