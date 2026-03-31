Quiz! Can you name every England player to have gone to just one international tournament since Euro 96?
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By Isaac Stacey Stronge published
Put your niche England knowledge to the test with this Three Lions quiz
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Put your niche England knowledge to the test with this Three Lions quiz