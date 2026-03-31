Quiz! Can you name every England player to have gone to just one international tournament since Euro 96?

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Put your niche England knowledge to the test with this Three Lions quiz

Kobbie Mainoo of England poses for a portrait during the England Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 11, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany.
There's your first for you… (Image credit: Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)