Quiz! Can you name every player with exactly one England goal since 2000?
Features
By Isaac Stacey Stronge published
Your Harry Kanes and Wayne Rooneys are no good around here, we want to test your knowledge on some niche scorers
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?