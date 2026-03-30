Quickfire Quiz 86: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?
Features
By Mark White published
Have you got the Cesc appeal to notch 10/10 today?
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Prove you're absolutely Fabregas: it's today's Quickfire Quiz.