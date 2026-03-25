Quiz! Can you name every English county to have a club in the 92?

Here's a football quiz to brighten up your day.

PLAY ALL QUIZZES (Image credit: Future) PLAY NOW You can play all FourFourTwo quizzes right HERE

There are a handful of counties that don't have a club in the top four tiers of English football: Cornwall (Truro City is currently in the lower National Leagues), Cumberland (Carlisle United is currently in the National League), Herefordshire (Hereford FC is in the National League North) and Worcestershire (Kidderminster Harriers and Worcester City both play in the non-league pyramid) are but to name a few.

But for today's quiz, we're looking for the 35 modern English counties (sorry Wales) who boast at least one club in the top four divisions of English football (the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two). 10 minutes on the clock…

Article continues below

So you're well-travelled enough to know English counties – but we've got much, much more for you to crack on with. A brilliant new array of challenges is ready for you to tackle, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re looking ahead to the biggest show on earth with a focus on both the lucky hosts and the unlucky absentees. We’re asking you to name every World Cup 2026 country's most successful club, before pivoting to the heartbreak of the qualification cycles to name every nation to have played at a World Cup... but failed to make the 2026 tournament.

Get the FourFourTwo The Ultimate Football Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

For those who prefer the pulse-pounding tension of the domestic cups and the greatest continental escapes, we have two high-stakes hurdles waiting in the tunnel. You can dive into the archives of the League Cup to name every final scorer since 2000, or salute the masters of the ‘never say die’ spirit by naming every club to have come back from two goals down and won a Champions League tie. From the Wembley glory hunters to the miracle workers of European nights, let's see if your footballing IQ is truly elite.

To decompress after those high-pressure scenarios, settle into the stands with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 45: featuring clues on starters, middles and finishers, it is the perfect way to test your lateral thinking over a brew. To stay one step ahead of the pack, subscribe to our newsletter for your essential afternoon briefing of curated trivia. You can also secure your status as a terrace legend by joining The Club: our free membership community where you can unlock secret hints, earn digital badges for your trophy cabinet, and fight for the number one spot on our global leaderboards.