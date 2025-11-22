FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 28: Statistics, statues and serial starters
Crack the cryptic clues and solve our Saturday special
Time for a football crossword…
It's just like a regular crossword that you'd find in your average newspaper, so strap in, grab a cup of coffee (caffeine-free alternatives are available) and see how fast you can solve the grid, with clues on all aspects of football.
The timer will count up on this one, so let us know how quickly you solved the challenge in the comments…
