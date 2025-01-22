Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Champions League scorers by their clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo knows a thing or two about notching a Champions League goal

Champions League football has finally retaken its rightful place in our midweek watching schedules – what better way to celebrate than with an Ol’ Big Ears quiz?

With Atalanta putting five past Sturm Graz, and Benfica and Barcelona combining to plunder nine in one game, there have been a fair few goals to sink our teeth into already this week.

It therefore seems apt to test your knowledge on those players who have provided us with the most Champions League goals throughout the years.

For this quiz, we need you to name the top 20 Champions League scorers of all time, using only the clubs they played for, the number of games played, and goals scored as hints.

We really want to put you to the test with this one, so you’ll only have five minutes to name all 20.

One stubborn name evading your mind? Don’t forget you can log in to Kwizly to receive an additional clue.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates to see how your knowledge stacks up.

