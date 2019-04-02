Raphael Varane News and Features
Date of birth: April 25, 1993
Instagram: @raphaelvarane
Clubs: Lens, Real Madrid
Country: France
Signing fee: £8.7 million
Born in Lille, Varane joined local rivals Lens at the age of nine and made his Ligue 1 debut at 17 years old in 2010.
Spanish giants Real Madrid liked what they saw and snapped him up the following year. The centre-back has since made more than 250 appearances for Los Blancos, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns. Has also amassed over a half-century of international caps, playing every minute in France's 2018 World Cup success.
Latest about Raphael Varane
Raphael Varane News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Real Madrid and France centre-back Raphael Varane
Wu Lei nets late equaliser as bottom side Espanyol hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Raphael Varane reveals how Real Madrid intend to stop Lionel Messi in crunch Clasico clash
By Greg Lea
Lionel Messi
Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema goals guide Real Madrid to win over Espanyol
By FourFourTwo Staff
Espanyol
Varane demands more from Mbappe and France’s forwards
By FourFourTwo Staff
Kylian Mbappe
Raphael Varane confident France can cope without key players for Iceland clash
By FourFourTwo Staff
France
Cristiano Ronaldo hands Juventus a transfer wishlist – and old Real Madrid team-mates feature
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly compiled a list of six transfer targets for Juventus to pursue, two of which are ex-Blancos colleagues.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.