Manchester United defender set for Serie A switch as new interest emerges: report

One of the most experienced defenders at Manchester United is closing in on a move to Serie A side Como this summer.

Como were promoted to Serie A under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas last season, finishing as runners-up in Italy's second tier, joining Parma who were promoted as eventual champions.

Looking to further strengthen this summer, Fabregas has identified the ex-Premier League centre-back who is set to leave Old Trafford and become a free agent at the end of the month.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Raphael Varane has already landed in Italy ahead of proposed talks surrounding a move to Como. The four-time UEFA Champions League winner is set to leave Manchester United upon the expiry of his current deal.



After joining the Red Devils back in 2021, Varane announced his intention to leave the club earlier this year. Following his decision, Erik ten Hag's side claimed the FA Cup after victory over crosstown rivals Manchester City back in May.



Varane has kept tight-lipped regarding his next venture but admitted he will always look back with fondness regarding his time at the Theatre of Dreams, having also won the Carabao Cup back in 2023.

"To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it has been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt," he began via social media. "The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane. The atmosphere was amazing.

"I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Manchester United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it's home here. It is going to be a special place for me for life."

