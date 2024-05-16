Manchester United line up €100m Raphael Varane replacement: report

By
published

Manchester United will prioritise improving their defence this summer

Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United this summer
Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United will head into the summer transfer window next month with plenty of work to do. 

As another disappointing campaign comes to an end, the Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League, which would be their worst-ever finish in the competition’s history if they are unable to beat Brighton in Sunday’s final game. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.