Manchester United confirm seven exits as quartet enter new deal talks

By
published

Manchester United's retained list includes two high-profile departures

Erik ten Hag waves to Manchester United fans while holding the FA Cup
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester Unite’s retained list has been released as the club have confirmed the departures of seven players, while a further four are in talks over a new deal. 

The list comes at the end of a season which saw the Red Devils slump to an eighth-placed Premier League finish, their worst since the top flight was rebranded in 1992. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.