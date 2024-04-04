15 major stars out of contract and available for FREE this summer

Does your club need to be careful with money this summer? These free agents might help.

A busy summer of international football also awaits, with Euro 2024 topping the bill, but away from club and country commitments, several high-profile players have decisions to make regarding their futures.

Players on expiring contracts will soon hit the open market and be able to secure free transfers. Here is a look at some of the biggest free agents this summer.

1. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is out of contract this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Transfermarkt value: €180m

After convincing him once in 2022 to extend his deal, Paris Saint-Germain are bracing themselves for the France captain’s exit this summer. His next destination shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, with widespread media reports claiming a deal with Real Madrid is done and dusted.

The 25-year-old will have to take a pay cut on his annual salary at the Bernabeu, but a reported £128million signing-on fee, there won’t have to be too much cost-cutting in the Mbappe household.

2. Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot may be leaving Juventus (Image credit: Getty)

Age: 28

Club: Juventus

Transfermarkt value: €40m

The France international’s five-year stint with Juve is set to come to an end, so could we finally see Rabiot in the Premier League after a decade or so’s worth of transfer rumours? The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs have all be previously linked with the former PSG man.

3. Mario Hermoso

Mario Hermoso is set to leave Atletico

Age: 28

Club: Atletico Madrid

Transfermarkt value: €25m

The former Real Madrid youth product has had plenty of suitors of late, with the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, AC Milan and Barcelona all linked, while the Saudi Pro League has also been sniffing around.

Hermoso has been a key player for Diego Simeone since joining Atletico in 2019 and could be a very shrewd signing for the right team.

4. Luka Modric

Luka Modric is 37 now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 37

Club: Real Madrid

Transfermarkt value: €8m

The Croatian legend has been reduced to a bit-part player at Madrid, but his recent grumbling about a lack of playing time indicates that he believes he still has something to give.

5. Piotr Zielinski

Piotr Zielinski has been at Napoli eight years – but that could be ending (Image credit: Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Age: 29

Club: Napoli

Transfermarkt value: €25m

A key player in Napoli’s recent successes, the Poland international looks set to leave the club after an eight-year spell. He has been heavily linked with a move to rivals Inter Milan after Napoli baulked at his contract demands.

6. Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly has been linked with Spurs (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Age: 25

Club: Bournemouth

Transfermarkt value: €16m

With Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola saying last month there was ‘no update’ on the defender’s contract, it looks increasingly like Kelly will be on his way in the summer. The Cherries may now be regretting turning down the £20million bid from Tottenham they turned down in the summer, while Spurs will find they have plenty of competition if they are to reignite their interest in the coming weeks.

7. Thiago

Thiago has endured another injury-hit season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 32

Club: Liverpool

Transfermarkt value: €10m

Injuries have hampered the Spain international’s season at Anfield, meaning that the 32-year-old has not had much of a role in the team’s new-look midfield. His experience has been useful in such a young unit, but with a summer of change coming at Liverpool, it’s hard to see them retaining him.

Would seem like an obvious subject for Saudi interest.

8. Che Adams

Che Adams could be leaving Southampton (Image credit: Getty)

Age: 27

Club: Southampton

Transfermarkt value: €15m

The Scotland international had several teams interested in signing him when Saints were relegated last season, with a fee of £15million banded around. Should the likes of Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves still harbour an interest in the striker, he should find himself with plenty of options in the summer.

9. Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez has been linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 29

Club: Real Betis

Transfermarkt value: €24m

The Argentine international’s future has been a hot topic in Spain, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly looking to pounce in the summer.

The midfielder has also been linked with Manchester United, while Saudi Pro League teams are also said to be interested.

10. Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is out of contract this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 30

Club: Manchester United

Transfermarkt value: €25m

Although Manchester United have a one-year option for the World Cup winner, it would be something of a surprise to see him remain at the club on his reported £300,000-a-week wage.

It’s going to be a summer of comings and goings at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and pals look to turn things around and for all of Varane’s experience, he’s unlikely to fit the profile of the kind of player the club wants moving forward. He should find himself plenty of options this summer though.

11. Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has been a colossal disappointment at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 28

Club: Manchester United

Transfermarkt value: €10m

Another Manchester United player with a one-year option on his contract, but again, not the kind of player that the new regime will want to build around, especially after another underwhelming season.

12. Rafa Silva

Rafa Silva has been good for Benfica this season (Image credit: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 30

Club: Benfica

Transfermarkt value: €18m

A prolific season for Benfica means that Rafa has put himself firmly in the shop window ahead of a potential summer switch.

Crystal Palace have previously been linked, but his recent form may see him and his representatives set their sights somewhat higher.

13. Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill has had a tough time in the Premier League (Image credit: Burnley)

Age: 28

Club: Burnley

Transfermarkt value: €18m

There has been talk that Burnley will look to activate their one-year option on the midfielder’s contract, but until that’s done, there will be speculation over the 28-year-old’s future.

Where he plays next season could depend on how the club’s relegation battle ends up, with the player more than capable of doing a job for a number of top flight sides.

14. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi is a free agent this summer (Image credit: PA)

Age: 27

Club: Leicester City

Transfermarkt value: €16m

The Nigeria international has been a key part in Leicester City’s Championship promotion push this season, but with the 27-year-old’s contract running down and the Foxes in an FFP quagmire, it would be little surprise if he is on his way in the summer.

Galatasaray are one side said to be eyeing a move for him.

15. Tosin Adarabioyo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 26

Club: Fulham

Transfermarkt value: €15m

Fulham and Adarabioyo are still trying to thrash out a new deal, but until they do, the 26-year-old’s many suitors will continue to monitor the situation.

The former Manchester City youth product’s form has been excellent this season, meaning the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and AC Milan have been linked.

