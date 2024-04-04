15 major stars out of contract and available for FREE this summer
A host of major talents are currently in the final months of their contracts
Does your club need to be careful with money this summer? These free agents might help.
A busy summer of international football also awaits, with Euro 2024 topping the bill, but away from club and country commitments, several high-profile players have decisions to make regarding their futures.
Players on expiring contracts will soon hit the open market and be able to secure free transfers. Here is a look at some of the biggest free agents this summer.
1. Kylian Mbappe
Age: 25
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Transfermarkt value: €180m
After convincing him once in 2022 to extend his deal, Paris Saint-Germain are bracing themselves for the France captain’s exit this summer. His next destination shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, with widespread media reports claiming a deal with Real Madrid is done and dusted.
The 25-year-old will have to take a pay cut on his annual salary at the Bernabeu, but a reported £128million signing-on fee, there won’t have to be too much cost-cutting in the Mbappe household.
2. Adrien Rabiot
Age: 28
Club: Juventus
Transfermarkt value: €40m
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The France international’s five-year stint with Juve is set to come to an end, so could we finally see Rabiot in the Premier League after a decade or so’s worth of transfer rumours? The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs have all be previously linked with the former PSG man.
3. Mario Hermoso
Age: 28
Club: Atletico Madrid
Transfermarkt value: €25m
The former Real Madrid youth product has had plenty of suitors of late, with the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, AC Milan and Barcelona all linked, while the Saudi Pro League has also been sniffing around.
Hermoso has been a key player for Diego Simeone since joining Atletico in 2019 and could be a very shrewd signing for the right team.
4. Luka Modric
Age: 37
Club: Real Madrid
Transfermarkt value: €8m
The Croatian legend has been reduced to a bit-part player at Madrid, but his recent grumbling about a lack of playing time indicates that he believes he still has something to give.
5. Piotr Zielinski
Age: 29
Club: Napoli
Transfermarkt value: €25m
A key player in Napoli’s recent successes, the Poland international looks set to leave the club after an eight-year spell. He has been heavily linked with a move to rivals Inter Milan after Napoli baulked at his contract demands.
6. Lloyd Kelly
Age: 25
Club: Bournemouth
Transfermarkt value: €16m
With Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola saying last month there was ‘no update’ on the defender’s contract, it looks increasingly like Kelly will be on his way in the summer. The Cherries may now be regretting turning down the £20million bid from Tottenham they turned down in the summer, while Spurs will find they have plenty of competition if they are to reignite their interest in the coming weeks.
7. Thiago
Age: 32
Club: Liverpool
Transfermarkt value: €10m
Injuries have hampered the Spain international’s season at Anfield, meaning that the 32-year-old has not had much of a role in the team’s new-look midfield. His experience has been useful in such a young unit, but with a summer of change coming at Liverpool, it’s hard to see them retaining him.
Would seem like an obvious subject for Saudi interest.
8. Che Adams
Age: 27
Club: Southampton
Transfermarkt value: €15m
The Scotland international had several teams interested in signing him when Saints were relegated last season, with a fee of £15million banded around. Should the likes of Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves still harbour an interest in the striker, he should find himself with plenty of options in the summer.
9. Guido Rodriguez
Age: 29
Club: Real Betis
Transfermarkt value: €24m
The Argentine international’s future has been a hot topic in Spain, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly looking to pounce in the summer.
The midfielder has also been linked with Manchester United, while Saudi Pro League teams are also said to be interested.
10. Raphael Varane
Age: 30
Club: Manchester United
Transfermarkt value: €25m
Although Manchester United have a one-year option for the World Cup winner, it would be something of a surprise to see him remain at the club on his reported £300,000-a-week wage.
It’s going to be a summer of comings and goings at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and pals look to turn things around and for all of Varane’s experience, he’s unlikely to fit the profile of the kind of player the club wants moving forward. He should find himself plenty of options this summer though.
11. Anthony Martial
Age: 28
Club: Manchester United
Transfermarkt value: €10m
Another Manchester United player with a one-year option on his contract, but again, not the kind of player that the new regime will want to build around, especially after another underwhelming season.
12. Rafa Silva
Age: 30
Club: Benfica
Transfermarkt value: €18m
A prolific season for Benfica means that Rafa has put himself firmly in the shop window ahead of a potential summer switch.
Crystal Palace have previously been linked, but his recent form may see him and his representatives set their sights somewhat higher.
13. Josh Brownhill
Age: 28
Club: Burnley
Transfermarkt value: €18m
There has been talk that Burnley will look to activate their one-year option on the midfielder’s contract, but until that’s done, there will be speculation over the 28-year-old’s future.
Where he plays next season could depend on how the club’s relegation battle ends up, with the player more than capable of doing a job for a number of top flight sides.
14. Wilfred Ndidi
Age: 27
Club: Leicester City
Transfermarkt value: €16m
The Nigeria international has been a key part in Leicester City’s Championship promotion push this season, but with the 27-year-old’s contract running down and the Foxes in an FFP quagmire, it would be little surprise if he is on his way in the summer.
Galatasaray are one side said to be eyeing a move for him.
15. Tosin Adarabioyo
Age: 26
Club: Fulham
Transfermarkt value: €15m
Fulham and Adarabioyo are still trying to thrash out a new deal, but until they do, the 26-year-old’s many suitors will continue to monitor the situation.
The former Manchester City youth product’s form has been excellent this season, meaning the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and AC Milan have been linked.
More stories
Arsenal's 10-man striker shortlist revealed as Premier League rivals targeted: report
Ross Barkley IN but Jordan Henderson OUT... England squad Gareth Southgate should pick for Euro 2024 based on stats
Euro 2024 supercomputer predicts who will win tournament - and there's a clear favourite
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1