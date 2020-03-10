Sadio Mane News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: April 10, 1992
Instagram: @sadiomaneofficiel
Clubs: Metz, Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool
Country: Senegal
Signing fee: £34 million

Six months after making his senior debut for Metz, he joined Salzburg where consistent scoring over two seasons earned him a 2014 move to Southampton. Signing for Liverpool in 2016 made him, at the time, the most expensive African player. Now the Premier League's highest scoring Senegalese, in 2018 he became his first countryman to score in a Champions League final and winning the trophy the following year helped him become African Player of the Year.

News and features about Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane

Teqball keeps football stars busy during coronavirus lockdown

By PA Staff

Why Sadio Mané is the most captivating footballer in the Premier League

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

He might be the player of the season or he might not be - but he's certainly the player we miss watching most right now

He's building a hospital, a school and a mosque – why Sadio Mané's amazing journey means he won't forget where he came from

By Alison Ratcliffe

Liverpool The Liverpool forward is African Footballer of the Year, a Champions League winner, and an integral part of the Reds' Premier League challenge. Can he win the Ballon d'Or next?

Real Madrid interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but only if they fail to land Sadio Mane or Erling Braut Haaland

By Sean Cole

Real Madrid Arsenal’s leading scorer is being tracked by several top clubs as he enters the final year of his contract

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Sissoko claims Sadio Mane is set for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah exit could be good for Liverpool

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Liverpool Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s future lies at Real Madrid and selling Mohamed Salah could be good for the Anfield club, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.

Shaka Hislop: Liverpool should accept £140m from Real Madrid for Sadio Mane

By Billy Dunmore

Liverpool Shaka Hislop has claimed that Sadio Mane may well be tempted by a move to Real Madrid and that Liverpool should consider cashing in.

Liverpool are ready for Atletico’s antics at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp

By FourFourTwo Staff

