Players who scored 100 goals for Liverpool

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino celebrate a goal for Liverpool against Roma in the Champions League in April 2018.

Liverpool Football Club were founded in 1892 after a dispute between the committee at Everton and the owners of Anfield.

Founded specifically to play at the ground, Liverpool have been at Anfield ever since, going on to become one of the biggest and most successful clubs in England and Europe.

Champions of England more times than any other club until they were surpassed by Manchester United late in Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure at Old Trafford, the Reds are by far England's most successful side in European competition and have been blessed with some of the world's finest footballers over the years.

Here, a look at some of the players who scored 100 goals or more for the Reds...

16. Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan on the ball for Liverpool against QPR in August 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Keegan played for six seasons at Liverpool and helped the Reds to three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups and a European Cup in that time.

Keegan scored exactly 100 goals for the club in 323 appearances before leaving to join Hamburg in 1977. He won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979.

15. John Barnes

John Barnes in action for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in May 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best wingers of his generation, John Barnes was also a major goal threat and the former England midfielder scored over 100 times for Liverpool.

A two-time First Division and FA Cup winner with the Reds, Barnes spent a decade at Anfield between 1987 and 1997, scoring 108 goals in 407 appearances for the Merseyside club.

14. Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United in March 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Firmino formed a great understanding with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané at Liverpool in a prolific and successful forward line.

Although not a classic centre-forward, Firmino chipped in with his fair share of goals, scoring 111 in 362 appearances between 2015 and 2023. He left Liverpool with seven trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

13. Ian St John

A mural depicting Liverpool legends Ian St John and Roger Hunt outside Anfield, pictured in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian St John joined Liverpool from Motherwell and the Scottish striker spent a decade at Anfield, scoring 118 goals in 469 appearances.

St John, who later hosted the famous football show Saint and Greavsie alongside Jimmy Greaves, helped the Reds to two First Division titles and an FA Cup in the mid-1960s.

12. Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadio Mané spent six seasons at Liverpool between 2016 and 2022 and the versatile Senegalese forward bagged 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds.

Mané won every major trophy under Jürgen Klopp at Anfield, including a Premier League title and a Champions League crown. He left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich in 2022 and moved to the Saudi Pro League the following year.

11. Sam Raybould

An early image of Liverpool's Spion Kop under construction in 1928. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in 1875, Sam Raybould had a much-travelled career across England in the late 1890s and early 1900s.

An outside-right who later became a centre-forward, Raybould spent his best years at Liverpool, scoring 130 goals in 226 games for the Reds between 1900 and 1907.

10. Harry Chambers

Harry Chambers (third from the right, bottom row) with the England football team in October 1922. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Liverpool's early idols, Harry Chambers was born in 1896 and scored 151 goals in 338 games for the Reds between 1919 and 1928.

Chambers helped Liverpool win back-to-back First Division titles in 1922 and 1923 and was capped eight times by England, scoring five goals.

9. Michael Owen

Michael Owen celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Celtic in September 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Owen's numbers for Liverpool should make him a club legend, but the fans don't see it that way.

Owen came through the youth system and scored 158 goals in 297 games for Liverpool, helping the Reds to a cup treble in 2001 and winning the Ballon d'Or that year. But the striker left for Real Madrid in 2004 and later angered fans of the Merseyside club by joining fierce rivals Manchester United.

8. Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish in action for Liverpool against Norwich City in October 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenny Dalglish joined Liverpool from Celtic in 1977 and became one of the Reds' most emblematic players.

Signed as a replacement for Kevin Keegan, Dalglish enjoyed huge success with Liverpool, winning six First Division titles, three European Cups, four League Cups and an FA Cup. Player-manager between 1985 and 1990, he eventually left in 1991, having scored 172 goals in 515 games for the Anfield club. In a short second spell as manager, he won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final in 2012.

7. Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Charlton in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented strikers of his generation, Robbie Fowler was a fan favourite at Liverpool in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Fowler hit 171 goals in 330 games for the Reds before moving to Leeds United in 2002. He later returned for a second spell, adding another 12 goals in 39 appearances for 183 in 369 overall. The former England forward helped the Reds to a treble of cup wins in 2001, including the UEFA Cup, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2007.

6. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Bolton in February 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard played over 700 games for Liverpool and the former Reds captain was a prolific scorer during his time at Anfield.

The all-action midfielder scored 186 goals in his 710 appearances for Liverpool, including a series of blockbuster strikes and crucial efforts in FA Cup and Champions League final wins for the Reds.

5. Billy Liddell

Billy Liddell in action for Liverpool against Fulham in October 1949. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-club man who spent his entire career at Liverpool, Billy Liddell played as a winger with the Reds in the 1940s and 1950s.

The Scottish international scored 228 goals in 534 games for Liverpool between 1946 and 1960, plus a further 82 in unofficial regional wartime fixtures from 1940 and 1946. He helped the Reds win a First Division title in 1946/47.

4. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Bournemouth in February 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Liverpool's modern-day greats, Mohamed Salah played a huge part in the Reds' success under Jürgen Klopp.

Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and helped the club claim a series of honours, including a Champions League crown in 2019 and a first league title in 30 years. By November 2024, the Egyptian had scored over 220 goals for the Reds.

3. Gordon Hodgson

Former Liverpool striker Gordon Hodgson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon Hodgson spent 11 years at Liverpool in the 1920s and 1930s and the striker scored an unbelievable 241 goals in 377 games for the Reds.

Born in South Africa to English parents, Hodgson went on to represent both nations. After leaving Liverpool in 1936, he played for Aston Villa and Leeds United, but his career was cut short by the outbreak of World War II.

2. Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt in action for Liverpool against Sheffield Wednesday in August 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of England's best players in the 1960s and a World Cup winner with the Three Lions in 1966, Roger Hunt spent over a decade at Liverpool between 1959 and 1970.

Hunt hit 285 goals in 492 games for the Reds in that time and was the club's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Ian Rush in 1992. During his time at Anfield, Hunt helped Liverpool win two First Division titles and an FA Cup.

1. Ian Rush

Ian Rush (centre), alongside team-mates Sammy Lee and Phil Neal, waves to the fans after a match for Liverpool against Norwich City in May 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Rush spent 15 seasons at Liverpool across two spells, separated by a difficult year at Juventus, and the former Wales striker played a huge part in a glorious era for the Reds.

Rush scored a club-record 346 goals in 660 games for Liverpool and left Anfield as a five-time First Division winner, having also helped the Reds to three FA Cups, five League Cups and two European Cups.