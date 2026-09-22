Henderson-Barco pivot tells us Xabi Alonso failed to prepare Chelsea properly for Brentford

Xabi Alonso's read (or lack of) vs Brentford seemed to expose poor prepreration

Brentford were Brentford on Friday night: ruthlessly organised, with the physical strength and tactical diligence of their man-to-man pressing wrestling Chelsea into patterns they didn’t want to form. They broke up play, they made it scrappy, and then they capitalised in key moments: set-pieces (goals one and three) and counter-attacks (goal two).

It was textbook, and although sometimes Brentford at their absolute best are simply unstoppable, particularly at home, it does beg the question: had Alonso done his homework?

Put bluntly, this was not the time to trial a brand new midfield partnership featuring two players making their full Premier League debuts, one a youngster who has only played a handful of games in England and one a veteran who never had the agility or dexterity to play through Brentford-style pressure.

Henderson-Barco pivot problems

It might be a while before we see the Henderson-Barco combo again (Image credit: Getty Images)

As I highlighted a fortnight ago , Alonso’s two-man midfield contains tactical flaws that might just be unsolvable. They definitely won’t be solved by a Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco pivot, not against Brentford’s midfield.

Here’s a typical example of where it went wrong. Brentford hold their ground, forcing Lacroix to keep the ball for 13 seconds before attempting an ambitious long ball out to the left. He has no options because Brentford’s man-to-man press prevents it; because neither Barco nor Henderson can be trusted to get on the ball, resist pressure, and break the lines.

Maybe this shape would have stunted anyone. But Henderson and Barco were never the right players to shuffle off their markers (Image credit: Alex Keble)

Brentford’s second goal, scored on the break, resulted from the same issue. Henderson gets on the ball here and, with nothing in the pocket to play, fires an ambitious pass that gets intercepted, leading to the goal:

Henderson should be in the circled area here, as should Barco (Image credit: Alex Keble)

Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia, both on the bench, would have been far better suited to the challenge, although, more importantly, Alonso should have adapted his 3-4-2-1 formation.

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Already, that 3-4-2-1 is too easy to read, too easy for someone like Keith Andrews to prepare for. Chelsea needed Morgan Rogers or Cole Palmer to drop short and wide, or one of the wing-backs to come infield to create an overload, or… anything, really, that would have been unexpected; that might have bamboozled Brentford or at least pulled a man-to-man marker out of position.

Chelsea attempted 28 crosses in this match, each one predictably swatted away. They got done by Brentford like Brentford used to do teams in their first season in the Premier League, which is to say Alonso just didn’t look adequately prepared.

If Chelsea are to challenge for honours, he needs to adapt much faster than this.