'Bukayo Saka is the standout attacking option right now with strong fixtures and penalty duty' Expert tips for playing the perfect FPL Wildcard in Gameweek 4

If Gameweek 3 was the week of the Wildcard, Gameweek 4 is the natural follow up window for those who held off.

The transfer window is firmly shut, minutes are becoming clearer by the week and the fixture picture is sharp enough to build a squad with genuine long term conviction.

Without further ado, here is the team worth constructing right now.

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (Image credit: Getty Images)

In goal, Bart Verbruggen is the standout budget option. He's reliable, consistent for save points and probably the best of the cheaper goalkeeper options available this season.

The backup slot can honestly be filled by any £4.0m goalkeeper from a team you are unlikely to triple up on, as there are no truly nailed-on options at that price point right now.

DEFENCE

Ezri Konsa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defensive unit leans into three teams with strong fixture runs and players who bring more than just clean sheet potential.

Riccardo Calafiori and Ezri Konsa give double Arsenal coverage in the best defensive unit in the league, with Konsa remaining an absolute steal following the Mosquera injury situation.

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Tarik Muharemovic has been a defensive contributions machine for Leeds United, brings aerial threat from set pieces and represents reasonable value for his price.

Luka Vuskovic is probably the most secure Brighton defender for the long term, offering similar set piece threat and a solid record for defensive returns.

Finally, Jan Paul van Hecke rotates really well with the rest of the defence, is particularly strong in home fixtures and carries good aerial ability from dead ball situations.

MIDFIELD

Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfield is where this squad truly shines. Bukayo Saka looks sharp, his minutes appear very secure and with penalty duties and a run of strong fixtures ahead, he is the standout Arsenal attacking option to own right now.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers give strong Chelsea representation from a side that has looked genuinely dangerous under Xabi Alonso, with neither carrying any European fixture concerns to threaten their minutes.

Palmer at home to Hull this week is the optimal captaincy choice on paper, particularly in a gameweek where Manchester United host Manchester City. Dominik Szoboszlai is the set-and-forget Liverpool hold, confirmed on penalties and guaranteed minutes for the foreseeable future. Regan Slater rounds out the midfield as a budget filler who enables the rest of the squad through his low price point and will rarely if ever need to come off the bench.

ATTACK

More like thumbs up for Joao Pedro (Image credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

Up front, Erling Haaland is essential cover for the captaincy in Gameweeks 5 and 7, where he looks comfortably the best armband option on paper.

Joao Pedro has been in the top three FPL point scorers among forwards across the opening three gameweeks, carries no European football and looks like one of the most stable and consistent picks in the game right now. Thierno Barry is the interesting differential of the forward line at just £5.5m. With Ndiaye gone, he looks set to inherit penalty duties at Everton, and the budget he frees up across the rest of the squad makes him a very attractive inclusion at a price that enables genuine quality elsewhere.

The beauty of this squad is the balance it strikes between premium quality at the top end and serious value throughout the supporting cast. The front three is locked in, the midfield offers multiple captaincy options over the coming weeks and the defensive setup is built for long term accumulation rather than short term speculation. If you are Wildcarding this week, this is the blueprint worth following.