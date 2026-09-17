'The Rolls Royce of budget defenders right now' Six of the best FPL differentials your team needs in Gameweek 5

In Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finding the right differentials at the right time is often what makes the difference between a good season and a great one.

A differential is any player owned by 15 per cent or fewer managers, and these can help you surge up the rankings in a way that would take weeks to achieve through more predictable choices.

With four gameweeks of data now available the picture is clear enough to find the players who are really performing under the radar. Here are six worth considering this week:

Best FPL Differentials in 2026/27

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal kisses the Premier League trophy. (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Price: £9.5m

Owned by: 12.3%

GW5 Fixture: Brighton (a)

Saka has been sharp all season. The numbers back that up as Saka is top among midfielders for Expected Goals (xG) so far.

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What has been most encouraging is the minutes - 90, 89 and 90 - in his three Premier League games. A rest in the Carabao Cup during midweek means he arrives into this gameweek fresh and ready to perform. The upcoming schedule beyond GW5 is also very good with captaincy potential in GW6, GW8 and GW10.

Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White (Image credit: Getty Images)

Price: £8.0m

Owned by: 12.5%

GW5 Fixture: Coventry (h)

A home game against a Coventry side that has let in the most goals in the league without scoring any of their own is a very good chance to pick up points.

Gibbs-White is on set pieces and penalties, making him Forest's obvious talisman. His chance creation makes him a constant bonus point magnet as well. He earned all three bonus points in GW4 from an assist, which shows how involved he is in everything Forest do going forward.

Thierno Barry - Everton

Thierno Barry (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Price: £5.6m

Owned by: 6.6%

GW5 Fixture: Ipswich (h)

Probably the most interesting differential on the entire list is Thierno Barry. His place in the starting line-up is secure and Iliman Ndiaye’s departure has opened the door for him to take penalty duties.

At £5.6m, he allows significant upgrades across the rest of the FPL squad as well. The data only strengthens the case further with Barry sitting among all forwards for xG this season, behind only Erling Haaland. That is not a number you can ignore.

James Tarkowski - Everton

James Tarkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Price: £6.1m

Owned by: 13.3%

GW5 Fixture: Ipswich (h)

Playing in a defence that has let in just three goals across the first four matches, Tarkowski heads into this gameweek with newly-promoted pair Ipswich Town and Hull City as his next two fixtures.

Reliable for defensive contributions, he brings an aerial threat from set pieces and is certain to start. A simple choice for those looking to strengthen at the back.

Jan Paul van Hecke - Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Paul van Hecke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Price: £4.9m

Owned by: 6.7%

GW5 Fixture: Aston Villa (h)

Much like Tarkowski, Van Hecke is completely reliable, solid for defensive contributions and brings aerial threat from dead ball situations. Spurs have kept back-to-back clean sheets heading into this weekend and face an Aston Villa side that has scored just once all season.

The upcoming home fixtures make him a more appealing long-term hold and at under £5.0m the price is great for what he offers.

Tarik Muharemovic - Leeds United

Tarik Muharemovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Price: £5.0m

Owned by: 4.0%

GW5 Fixture: Crystal Palace (h)

The player who has impressed the most so far this season belongs to Leeds. Muharemovic has adapted to Premier League football with ease, is second among all defenders for defensive contributions after four matches and brings real set piece threat on top of that.

A home game against Crystal Palace this week, with an ownership of 4% and a price that allows the rest of the team to be built around premium players, the Bosnian really is the Rolls Royce of budget defenders right now.