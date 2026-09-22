'It doesn't look good' for Benjamin Sesko injury, with Manchester United star sidelined with 'chronic' problem: report

Sesko could be out for a while

Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko has an injury that “doesn't look good” after missing the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Fulham over the weekend.

The Slovenian striker has appeared six times for Manchester United this season and scored two goals, but was sidelined for the stalemate at Craven Cottage, with manager Michael Carrick instead employing Matheus Cunha to spearhead his attack.

With two other Old Trafford stars, in Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford, pulling out of the international break with respective issues, could Carrick now be facing an injury crisis?

Benjamin Sesko injury “does not look good” for Manchester United

Michael Carrick has had some bad news over Sesko (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Sesko omitted from the squad entirely for United's trip to Fulham at the weekend, Carrick sounded quietly hopeful that his forward wouldn't be out for too long.

“He just felt a little bit of pain after the game the other night,” the manager said, referencing the Carabao Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, adding, “We're assessing that: hopefully, it's not too bad, but we will have to see.”

Sesko missed the draw with Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, however, Slovenian outlet Ekipa have noted that Sesko is waiting for tests – but that it “doesn't look good”.

The 23-year-old missed a month of last season with a knee injury, before picking up a shin injury in May against Liverpool, limiting his involvement in pre-season.

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“It doesn’t look good because of history and past patterns, but it doesn’t look good either [given that] persistent [injuries cannot] be simply repaired, patched, sewn or bandaged, however you want,” Ekipa says, adding, “What is so worrying is that [injuries with a] complete absence of a classic fracture or something similar are usually chronic.”

As per fellow Slovenian outlet Planet Nogomet, Sesko will undergo an MRI scan in London today to diagnose a “repetition of problems that have plagued” him previously.

Despite the suggestion, however, that the star's shin injury is, indeed, “chronic”, Sesko does have a fairly good injury record, having only missed 12 matches as an RB Leipzig player.

Sesko only missed 12 games in his RB Leipzig career (Image credit: Getty Images)

While United have concerns over Rashford and Mainoo, FourFourTwo understands that neither have long-term injuries, despite pulling out of England duty.

Tino Livramento, Cole Palmer, and Declan Rice have also been ruled out of the Three Lions' forthcoming Nations League fixtures, with James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White subsequently called up as replacements.

Sesko is worth €75 million, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League action returns in October.