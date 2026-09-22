Quickfire Quiz 207: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

With 10 football trivia questions to answer in just 90 seconds, the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz might not be the biggest or toughest football quiz you'll find. It's probably the fastest.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. We're starting with the gaffers of the game and asking you to identify which players were never managed by some of the titans of the management realm.

Next up, why not tackle 20 questions about great sporting cathedrals in our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds? On the pitch, can you answer these questions about the Premier League's one-club wonders?

They splashed the cash in the summer of 2026, but only true transfer experts will be able to name the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Chelsea. Is that you? Let's find out.

If you want to go back even further than that, we want you to name every club to have participated in the top division of English men's football since 1945.

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Nobody asked for it, but we do have a football quiz with more than 1,000 correct answers (sort of). See how many you can get in 30 minutes of trying to name every team to have ever competed in the Champions League.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!