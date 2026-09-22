Quiz! Can you identify these club badges?

The Everton badge, which is not an answer in this quiz

Think you're a football badge expert? Well, maybe you are. Maybe you're just going on colours, and one has to ask whether that's really the same thing. Let's find out in FourFourTwo's twisted badge quiz.

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We've taken a bunch of famous club and country crests and given them a sort of reverse makeover, making them both less obvious and less aesthetically pleasing. You'll see what we mean.

There are 15 badges in total – both clubs and national teams – and we're giving you 3 minutes to identify them all and tell us which clubs we've stripped away from them. Should be a doddle.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, let's see whether you can name every top-flight team in English men's football since 1945 and every club playing in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two right now.

If you like long lists of football clubs, you'll get a kick out of these as well. Can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season or every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

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Try one of these two for a last crack at quizzing today. We have these questions about the Premier League's one-season wonders and this big challenge to name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.