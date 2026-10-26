How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for blockbuster Istanbul derby in the Turkish Super Lig

Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce as the Turkish Super Lig rivals meet for the first time this season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

In Brief Kick-off time: 6:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 5:30am AEDT (Tue)

6:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 5:30am AEDT (Tue) TV & Streaming: Digiturk Play (UK and International) / beIN Sports (US & AUS)

Digiturk Play (UK and International) / beIN Sports (US & AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Eight games into the new Super Lig season, bitter rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are just three points apart in first and third respectively.

They meet in Istanbul with Fenerbahce on a run of three consecutive league wins and a goal difference advantage; with a win, they will leapfrog Galatasaray and, perhaps, become favourites to win the league title.

There is a lot of football to be played before that's decided either way.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce online and from anywhere, in the Turkish Super Lig.

Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce from anywhere

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce with a subscription to Digiturk Play, which provides Super Lig coverage for Turkish fans all over the world and has the international rights for the top division.

Sports package subscriptions are available for €16/month. That translates to roughly £13.40 a month.

Kick-off arrives at 6:30pm GMT today.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the US

US viewers can watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce on beIN Sports in the US.

beIN Sports costs $5.99/month or $59.99/year and includes Süper Lig games as well as Ligue 1 matches.

Kick-off is at 2:30pm ET.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in Australia

beIN Sports Connect is also broadcasting live coverage of Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in Australia. Kick-off will be at 5:30am AEDT on Tuesday.

beIN Sports Connect prices start at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day free trial for new users.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Preview

Ismail Kartal's Fenerbahce haven't allowed their Champions League setbacks to affect them in the Super Lig. They've drawn two home games in Europe and lost 6-0 at Aston Villa in between, but they've made ground on rivals Galatasaray at the top of the Turkish top flight.

Indeed, their winning run has been every bit as emphatic as their loss in Birmingham. In three matches against Eyupspor, Rizespor and Alanyaspor, Fener have scored 14 goals and conceded none, serving notice on Galatasaray and Amed Sportif above them.

Galatasaray came into the weekend top of the table, having won six of their eight league fixtures including the last two. The Lions will be keen to maximise their home advantage against in-form opposition this evening.

This is one of world football's great derbies, lively up to and beyond the limits, and never short of an edge. Fenerbahce have the slightly superior record over the fixture's history and Galatasaray have only beaten them twice at home in the league since 2015.

They did come out on top last time, however. Galatasaray won 3-0 in April thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Lucas Torreira. They went on to win the Turkish championship for the record 26th time.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Galatasaray 2-1 Fenerbahce

FourFourTwo expects a close affair, but that Galatasaray will have enough to hit pause on Fenerbahce's progress.