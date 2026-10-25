How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United for FREE: Live stream Premier League from anywhere as Eagles host Magpies

Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United for free from anywhere as Pierre Sage's Eagles face Matthias Jaissle's Magpies in the Premier League, with both managers under pressure. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Palace earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday, but the jury is still out on Sage following his side's crushing 5-0 defeat at rivals Brighton last Sunday.

There is also pressure on Newcastle boss Jaissle after three losses in the last four games, including back-to-back 4-1 away hammerings at Leeds United and Coventry City.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United for FREE

Viewers in the US can stream Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United at no cost thanks to YouTube TV's 5-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

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Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United from anywhere

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Plus will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 2:00pm GMT.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United in the US

As detailed above, Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United on USA Network.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United in Australia. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99 (£15.50). The streaming service will not only show Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

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Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: Preview

After last Sunday's humiliating 5-0 defeat at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace must show they can tighten up when they host Newcastle United — or it could cost manager Pierre Sage his job.

The Eagles had the leakiest defence in the Premier League heading into the weekend, conceding 17 goals in just seven matches, so a win and a clean sheet against the Magpies would certainly ease the pressure on the Frenchman.

Palace were perhaps unlucky not to beat Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday, drawing 2-2 in Istanbul, and they must continue to improve after picking up only seven points so far this season.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is an injury doubt after he felt the force of a rough challenge in Turkey, but goalkeeper and captain Dean Henderson is nearing his return.

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Newcastle also came in for criticism after last weekend's game, with Matthias Jaissle's men booed off following their 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

It continued a worrying run of form from the Magpies, whose fans may head south in trepidation after suffering 4-1 losses in their previous two away matches, against Leeds United and Coventry City.

The pressure is growing on Jaissle but his team start the weekend 11th in the table, so it is not yet time to push the panic button.

The German manager should have winger Anthony Elanga available against Palace following his recovery from injury as Newcastle target a first win at Selhurst Park since November 2020.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

This feels like a must-not-lose game for both managers, so we're predicting a draw that will probably leave neither satisfied.