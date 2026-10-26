Arsenal target Nico Williams confirms why he turned down Premier League champions

Arsenal were rejected by Nico Williams, after an offer came through.

That's according to the winger himself, who has revealed why he turned down a move to North London, along with other European giants to remain in the Basque Country.

Despite interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, Williams spoke over the weekend in comments relayed by Sport Witness about his commitment to hometown outfit Athletic Club, with whom he has a contract until 2035.

Nico Williams: "I told Barcelona, Arsenal, PSG, and many others… no"

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams after the World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams shot to prominence just before the 2022 World Cup, following in the footsteps of elder brother Inaki for Athletic – but unlike his sibling, he received an international call-up for Spain and has become a key player in two major titles for La Roja.

Arsenal are among a throng of European giants who have kept tabs on the 24-year-old in the past few years, with interest seemingly ending last year after the Athletic wide man penned an extraordinary decade-long extension to his deal at San Mames.

Earlier this month, Sport Witness reported on Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta, naming Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as interested parties in Williams in 2024 after the star won the European Championship – noting “having a player say no to all these clubs isn’t easy”.

Inaki Williams reportedly wasn't happy with Tainta's comments, with Nico now addressing the talk after Athletic smashed Getafe 4-0 over the weekend.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Felix was wrong with what he said; things aren’t like that,” the World Cup winner assured. “The final decision is made by me, my brother, and the family. What happens at home, only the three of us know.

“I’ve never doubted being here. I’ve had countless offers. I could have left, and I’ve always been clear about staying here. My intention to be here cannot be questioned.

“I told Barça, Arsenal, PSG, and many others no, because I want to be here. I hope people understand.”

Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Williams (Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)

Over the summer, there were renewed rumours that Arsenal could return for the Basque star after failing to lure either Vinicius Jr or Julian Alvarez from La Liga – but the Gunners opted to stick to only bring in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

Since European interest peaked in Athletic's No.10 after Euro 2024, he has scored just 12 league goals, however, as injury and poor form have prevented him from reaching the next level in the Basque Country.

Williams is worth €40 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Fleetwood Town as Carabao Cup action continues this week.