The Italy World Cup 2026 home kit is out, with a stunning twist from Euro 2024's effort

The Italy World Cup 2026 home kit has dropped, and it's suitably stylish.

Kits for the World Cup are coming early this time around – and though the Azzurri haven't made the last two tournaments, they'll be hoping that they're involved this time around in this stunning new top.

It's only the second from Adidas for a major tournament, and it's very classy indeed.

The Italy World Cup 2026 home kit is everything you'd expect

We’re about to make you feel really old. 2026 will mark 20 years since Italy won the World Cup. Yikes.

Adidas are therefore celebrating this with their newest kit.

Adidas Italy World Cup 2026 home kit The Italians always turn up to tournaments well dressed and this is no exception, with a fine leaf pattern and gold trim fit for kings – it's a solid effort from Adidas.

The kit is obviously blue, with Azzurri (their nickname) literally translating to ‘the Blues’ (they don’t exactly have much wiggle room there) but where things get really cool is with the gold.

Key elements of the kit such as the Adidas logo, their iconic three stripes on the shoulders, text, outline and stars above the badge are all highlighted in gold, the first time since that World Cup victory.

Should they go on to win this tournament, we think every kit going forward may incorporate gold (though they have to qualify first).

Across the shirt are some motifs, resembling leaves, and they are arranged in a pinstripe pattern across the front back and sleeves. Yeah, we’re also confused. Nice, though.

It’s far more in your face than their strip for Euro 2024, which was a muted effort, with it literally being a plain blue kit, with coloured accents.

Image 1 of 4 Italy World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Right now the Azzurri are in real trouble of not qualifying for the tournament in North America, in which case this shirt would probably be chalked up as a damp squib. In fact, it might be anyway.

We cannot even begin to imagine what Gennaro Gattuso’s reaction was when he saw this…

