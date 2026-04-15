Arsenal move for Tino Livramento takes a step closer following Newcastle talks: report

News
By published

Arsenal’s pursuit of Tino Livramento is picking up speed as Newcastle weigh up a concrete move for his replacement

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento
Arsenal's chances of signing England international Tino Livramento have increased. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of Tino Livramento has taken a positive turn after a recent report revealed Newcastle may move for his potential replacement.

Arsenal’s chances of seeing Tino Livramento at the Emirates has increased with Newcastle monitoring Sporting Lisbon fullback Ivan Fresneda.

Article continues below

Newcastle move for Sporting Lisbon fullback paints a positive picture for Arsenal