Arsenal move for Tino Livramento takes a step closer following Newcastle talks: report
Arsenal’s pursuit of Tino Livramento is picking up speed as Newcastle weigh up a concrete move for his replacement
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Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of Tino Livramento has taken a positive turn after a recent report revealed Newcastle may move for his potential replacement.
Arsenal’s chances of seeing Tino Livramento at the Emirates has increased with Newcastle monitoring Sporting Lisbon fullback Ivan Fresneda.
The Magpies face competition from Arsenal, presumably in the event that Livramento commits to Newcastle, and also from Manchester City.Article continues below